The New England Patriots brought Alex Van Pelt on board as their new offensive coordinator earlier this offseason, but it appears they originally had different plans. According to a report by Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Los Angeles Rams tight ends coach Nick Caley was actually the first person offered the job.

Caley was one of 12 coaches to reportedly interview for the Patriots’ OC position following Bill O’Brien’s departure, and considered a frontrunner throughout the process. He was the first coach to hold two interviews with the club, one virtually and one in person at Gillette Stadium.

New head coach Jerod Mayo apparently liked what Caley offered, and was prepared to hire him as a first-time coordinator.

However, the 41-year-old opted to remain in L.A. rather than return to New England, where he had previously coached for eight years before leaving ahead of the 2023 season. This, in turn, opened the door for Van Pelt to get hired.

Caley traveled to New England for a second interview with the Patriots, whom he worked for from 2015-22, over the weekend of the conference title games, and was offered the Patriots offensive coordinator job by his old staffmate Jerod Mayo. And he was offered it at a very competitive salary, which reflected the respect Mayo has for him. It was tough to say no. But Caley had such a good experience last year with the Rams, that the idea of leaving was more difficult than turning down a coordinator job.

Caley was not the first coach to turn down a job offer from the Patriots this offseason.

The team also wanted to retain former linebackers coach and de facto co-defensive coordinator Steve Belichick, and also offered the special teams coordinator gig to Atlanta Falcons assistant Marquice Williams. Williams decided to stay in Atlanta under new head coach Raheem Morris, while Belichick left to become the official defensive coordinator at the University of Washington.

Caley, meanwhile, will play an extended role on the Rams’ coaching staff under Sean McVay. Since deciding to stay put rather than return to the Patriots, he was named pass game coordinator on top of his responsibilities working with the tight ends.

New England, meanwhile, hired Alex Van Pelt just a few days after Caley’s in-person interview. He had spent the previous four years as offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns, but was relived of his duties following the team’s playoff exit.