Patriots graded among league’s worst teams in new NFLPA player survey

The NFL Players Association released its second annual Team Report Cards on Wednesday, and for the second year in a row the anonymous survey was not kind to the New England Patriots.

The union polled 1,706 of its members between August and November 2023, an average participation rate of 53 players per team. Those participants were asked to rate their respective teams in several categories on a 1-to-5 scale based on several categories ranging from facility, to staff, to amenities provided by a team.

The Patriots did not receive particularly good grades yet again, ranking only 29th in the NFL. Their individual grades look as follows, with the league-wide ranking in parentheses:

Food/Cafeteria: B- (15th)

Nutritionist/Dietician: B- (20th)

Training Staff: B- (25th)

Head Coach: B- (27th)

Training Room: C (22nd)

Locker Room: C- (20th)

Strength Coaches: C- (31st)

Ownership: D+ (27th)

Team Travel: D (24th)

Weight Room: F (32nd)

Treatment of Families: F- (30th)

The NFLPA’s summary of the results is not a flattering one for the team, and its ownership in particular:

The results point to club management that has not been keeping up with changing times; as in most categories, the player responses highlight outdated facilities and stale services. … The players feel the facility has needed significant renovations for a while now, which explains the low grade for club owner Robert Kraft on the question about players having confidence he will invest in their facilities.

What exactly did player criticize, though? A closer look at the results shared by the NFLPA adds further information to the grades handed out by New England’s players.

Food/Cafeteria (B-): The Patriots were ranked 16th in the NFL in both food taste and freshness. | 2023 grade: B

Nutritionist/Dietician (B-): 80 percent of polled Patriots feel they get an individualized dietary plan. | 2023 grade: B

Training Staff (B-): Of the players participating in the survey, 83 percent claimed that they feel enough one-on-one treatment. | 2023 grade: A

Head Coach (B-): While former head coach Bill Belichick received a solid grade, it ranks only 27th in the league. Meanwhile, 55 percent of players felt he was efficient with their time while some claimed he was rarely willing to listen to the locker room. | 2023 grade: N/A

Training Room (C): The lone grade better in 2024 compared to 2023. But while 80 percent of players think they have enough full-time trainers and physical therapists, not all is positive. Players also mentioned what they feel are outdated treatment options and a room lacking state-of-the-art equipment. | 2023 grade: C-

Locker Room (C-): Only 77 percent of Patriots players feel the team’s locker room is big enough. However, 93 percent claimed that individual lockers provide sufficient space. | 2023 grade: C+

Strength Coaches (C-): The Patriots’ strength staff will look somewhat different in 2024, with Deron Mayo being promoted to head strength and conditioning coach over Moses Cabrera. In regards to last year’s staff, only 65 percent of players felt they got an individualized plan. | 2023 grade: B+

Ownership (D+): Robert Kraft was the sixth-lowest ranked owner last year. Patriots players gave him a 6.9 out of 10 when asked about his willingness to invest in the club’s facilities. | 2023 grade: N/A

Team Travel (D): Only 73 percent of players claim that they would have a comfortable amount of personal space while traveling. The Patriots do have two private planes, but they were subject of a $22.8 million legal dispute last year. As a consequence of the team’s lawsuit against the operating company, Eastern Airlines, the planes remained grounded. | 2023 grade: D+

Weight Room (F): The weight room received a passing grade a year ago. This time around, it did not: players feel the quality of equipment is below average and that they do not have enough space. In addition, the Patriots are the only team in the NFL whose players feel their facility is worse than what they can find off-site. | 2023 grade: D

Treatment of Families (F-): The Patriots’ worst grade is likely a result of them providing neither a family room nor daycare. They are one of four teams in the league not supporting player families that way. | 2023 grade: C-

The Patriots’ players might be tougher graders than their counterparts on other teams (or last year). Winning also cures a lot of issues in the NFL and is something the team did not do a lot of in 2023.

Nonetheless, the fact remains that the team’ return to respectability means upgrades are need not only on but off the field as well.