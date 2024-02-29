Between eleven starts from Mac Jones and six from Bailey Zappe, the New England Patriots did not get quality play at the quarterback position in 2024. Jones, a 2021 first round pick, has seen his play decline in each of the last two seasons after a promising rookie season. Zappe, a fourth rounder in 2022, has provided a difference in style but not results in relief.

Here are five options the Patriots can consider to improve their quarterback room in free agency.

Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins has been one of the more consistent producers at the quarterback position over the past decade. He has passed for over 4,000 yards and 25 touchdowns every time he has started a full season, and he was on pace to surpass both totals again in 2023 before a torn Achilles cut his season short at the end of October. Cousins is now expected to hit free agency after six seasons with the Vikings.

He will turn 36 years old before the season starts next September 10 months removed from his Achilles tear. The combination of age and injury will make his contract negotiations tricky.

Kirk Cousins passed to Jordan Addison to the right for 20 yard touchdown pic.twitter.com/4mULhc5Lv3 — Sports US today (@Sportsustoday) October 24, 2023

Assuming he returns to his previous form, Cousins is the best QB on the market this spring. He would be an immediate upgrade at the position for the Patriots, likely providing their best play at the position since Tom Brady’s departure. And, with the Patriots expected to have over $70 million in cap space, they would have the money to outbid other potential suitors.

Would spending that much on an aging quarterback be the best move for a team that finished the season with just four wins, though?

Jacoby Brissett

Jacoby Brissett’s first NFL start came in New England in 2016, with the rookie filling in for a suspended Tom Brady and an injured Jimmy Garoppolo as the Patriots routed the Texans 27-0 on a short week.

Now, the veteran journeyman could find himself headed back to where his NFL career started. Brissett backed up rookie Sam Howell in Washington this past season and put up a passer rating of 146.8 in relief in two appearances late in the season before injuring his hamstring in practice.

Brissett has experience both as a starter and as a veteran mentor. He started 11 games for the Cleveland Browns in 2022 under new Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, passing for 2,608 yards with twelve touchdowns and six interceptions in those starts. In 2021, he shared time with second year QB Tua Tagovailoa, working as a mentor and making five starts when Tagovailoa missed time due to injury.

Patriots legend, Jacoby Brissett leading the comeback pic.twitter.com/eoCLmQE7pQ — ★★★★★ (@TSV__1) December 24, 2023

Tyrod Taylor

If Jacoby Brissett isn’t your style, how about Tyrod Taylor? He’ll be entering his 14th season after spending the last two backing up Daniel Jones in New York. Taylor spent three seasons as Buffalo’s primary starter from 2015 to 2017, finishing his time there with a 22-20 record. Since then, he’s been in Cleveland, Los Angeles, and Houston before landing with the Giants.

Taylor posted a passer rating of 89.1 in five starts in 2023, throwing five touchdowns to three interceptions, while picking up nearly 200 yards on the ground.

Tyrod Taylor SOOOO DEEP to Darius Slayton 80 yard touchdown! Huge play for the Giants! pic.twitter.com/k2P5o1pc5D — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) December 31, 2023

Joe Flacco

Could the Comeback Player of the Year want to follow his offensive coordinator from Cleveland to New England? Flacco is 39 years old and has not played in ten or more games in a season since 2017, but he did post a 4-1 record in five starts in 2023 to help lead the Browns to a playoff berth. In that stretch, Flacco was a true big-armed gunslinger, tossing 13 touchdowns and eight picks.

Whether he wants to play in 2024 remains to be seen, and it is unclear if he can perform like he did for that stretch last year for an entire season at his age. He should come cheap, though, and his play last year would represent a significant upgrade over what the Patriots got from their quarterbacks last season.

Joe Flacco flicking a dart to the opposite sideline with both tackles in his lap pic.twitter.com/zOVSAmPakn — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) February 10, 2024

Baker Mayfield

The former No. 1 overall pick passed for career highs in yards and touchdowns in 2023, finding his groove in his first year in Tampa. The Buccaneers are going to prioritize re-signing Mayfield, but he should be a target for the Patriots if he hits the market. He’ll also be one of the more expensive options, with his draft pedigree and multiple playoff victories driving his price up. Geno Smith’s three year, 75 million dollar likely serving as a benchmark.

What makes Mayfield particularly interesting is his experience with new Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt. Van Pelt coached Mayfield for his final two seasons in Cleveland, calling plays in Mayfield’s first playoff victory.

Other names on the market

Sam Darnold, Gardner Minshew, Josh Dobbs, Ryan Tannehill, Drew Lock, Jimmy Garoppolo