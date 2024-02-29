 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots links 2/29/24 - Thursday Combine Schedule: Defensive line, linebackers

Daily news and links for Thursday

By Marima
NFL Combine
DL Keion White at the 2023 Scouting Combine
  • Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Jerod Mayo: It’s going to be different here, but [supposedly] that’s not a shot at Bill Belichick’s regime. The question for the Patriots is if their way will result in a return to the kind of results that have eluded them in recent years.
  • Edward Sutelan (Sporting News) NFL Combine measurements tracker 2024: Hand size, height, weight & more.
  • Danny Heifetz (The Ringer) What are coaches and execs really saying at the NFL Combine? Use our trusty translator to sift through the NFL coachspeak.
  • Josh Edwards (CBS Sports) 2024 NFL Combine: Sleeper prospects poised to impress in Indianapolis.
  • Danny Kelly (The Ringer) Ranking the top 50 players in the NFL Draft. Is Caleb Williams or Drake Maye this class’s top QB? Will the Bears take one of those players at no. 1, or trade away the top pick again? Is Marvin Harrison Jr. a generational wide receiver? Everything you need to know, with a big board ranking the top prospects, in-depth scouting reports and analysis, and more.
  • Sheil Kapadia (The Ringer) Ranking the top 50 NFL free agents.
  • Jared Dubin (CBS Sports) 2024 NFL free agency: Ranking top 10 available edge pass rushers, projected contracts, best team fits.
  • Nora Princiotti (The Ringer) The most amusing and revealing takeaways from the NFLPA’s annual player survey.
  • Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Josh McDaniels was NFLPA’s lowest-rated coach, followed by Ron Rivera and Arthur Smith.
  • Jonathan Jones (CBS Sports) 6 teams to submit proposal to push back trade deadline from Week 8 to Week 10.

