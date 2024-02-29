The New England Patriots are already in the middle of a franchise-altering offseason. They have a new head coach, restructured their front office, and are expected to overhaul their roster from the top down.

Free agency will be a key part of this process. And while adding external players to the mix will undoubtably happen, there are also quite a few in-house free agents to be taken care of. In total, 22 are headed toward the open market this spring and in need of a new contract.

Among them is offensive lineman Michael Onwenu, the next player in our free agency profile series.

Hard facts

Name: Michael Onwenu

Position: Guard/Offensive tackle

Opening day age: 26 (12/10/1997)

Size: 6’3”, 350 lbs

Jersey number: 71

Free agency status: Unrestricted free agent

Experience

Onwenu spent his entire four-year college career at the University of Michigan. He originally played on both the offensive and the defensive lines before carving out a role as the team’s starting right guard during his sophomore campaign. He never looked back, and held down the fort at that position for the remainder of his time in Ann Arbor. He started 34 games during that time, with one additional start coming at left guard.

Despite his experience and being named third-team All-Big Ten in both 2018 and 2019, Onwenu had to wait until the 182nd pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to hear his name called. The Patriots picked him up, and despite his lack of draft of draft pedigree gave him a prominent role right out of the gate.

Since then, Onwenu has seen starter-level action at right tackle — a position he did not play during his college career — as well as both guard spots. In total, he saw action in a combined 65 regular season and playoff games with 56 starts. He played 1,548 total offensive snaps at tackle and 1,827 on the interior of the offensive line.

2023 review

Stats: 15 games (15 starts) | 850 offensive snaps (81.0%), 45 special teams snaps (9.8%) | 23 pressures allowed (3 sacks, 2 hits, 18 hurries), 4 penalties

Season recap: Onwenu was a workhorse for the Patriots in 2022, but he suffered an ankle injury in the season finale against Buffalo. That ailment forced him to undergo offseason surgery, and subsequently impacted his preparation for the 2023 season: he had to sit out spring practices and opened training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

Onwenu returned to practice in late August, but was unable to play in the Patriots’ season opener against Philadelphia. When he returned in Week 2, he started in his usual spot at right guard — a role he went on to play for the next four games and a total of 194 offensive snaps. After an ankle injury kept him out of New England’s Week 6 trip to Las Vegas, however, he played a different role.

Instead of Onwenu filling the right guard spot again, the Patriots decided to kick him out to right tackle and keep rookie Sidy Sow inside. The move turned out to be a positive one for the team, which was able to stabilize arguably its weakest spot in the lineup.

Onwenu ended up starting New England’s final 11 games of the season in that position, and played some solid football along the way.

In total, he was on the field for 81 percent of the Patriots’ offensive snaps during the 2023 season and started all 15 of his in-game appearances. He surrendered 23 total quarterback pressures in 505 pass blocking snaps, resulting in a success rate of 95.4 percent. Onwenu was equally productive at guard and tackle from that perspective: he did not give up any disruptions on 96.2 percent of his reps at guard, and on 95.3 percent of his tackle plays.

In addition, Onwenu also was his usual productive self as a run blocker. All in all, the former sixth-round draft pick had another good season and was one of the few bright spots on an overall lackluster Patriots offense.

Free agency preview

What is his contract history? Onwenu’s contract history is pretty straight forward. The former sixth-round draft pick signed a standard four-year deal with the Patriots in 2020 at a total value of $3.5 million. Due to performance escalators he ended up outperforming that pact, which is why Over the Cap estimates his career earnings at just under $5.5 million.

Which teams might be in the running? It remains to be seen whether or not teams view Onwenu as more of a guard or a tackle, but he should be a popular player regardless. The Patriots are obviously among the teams who will look into bringing him aboard, as could be the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, and Chicago Bears.

Why should he be expected back? The reasons why the Patriots would want Onwenu back are manifold: he is an elite player up front; New England’s offensive line was a mess in 2023, and losing him would mean removing the group’s best player; he has starter-level experience at three different positions along the O-line; he is still young and will not turn 27 until December; retaining a homegrown talent like that would send a positive message under a new regime. Add it all up and you get a strong argument in favor of retaining him.

Why should he be expected to leave? Ultimately, it will all come down to one thing: money. If the Patriots are steadfast in their valuation of Onwenu, be it as a guard or a tackle, and other teams offer a more lucrative contract or more favorable structure, Onwenu departing despite being a priority for the team could very well happen. New England also could opt to simply decide to hand the key to its O-line over to the players it added last offseason; the team drafted three linemen in 2023.

What is his projected free agency outcome? The Patriots have made their intentions clear when it comes to Onwenu: keeping him is a priority for them this offseason, and it is not hard to see why. In order to do that, they will have to open the checkbook and make him one of the highest paid players at both right tackle and right guard. Our projection to make that happen is a four-year contract at a total value of $72 million.

What do you think about Michael Onwenu heading into free agency? Will the Patriots find a way to keep him? What kind of contract will he ask for? Please head down to the comment section to discuss.