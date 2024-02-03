Additional prospects to watch for the Patriots in the 2024 Senior Bowl

The Senior Bowl is in full swing down in Mobile, AL. as the New England Patriots and the rest of the league begin their pre-draft process.

That process is more important for New England as ever as they hold the No. 3 overall pick. It’s a draft that they’ll likely look to rebuild their offense, as new head coach Jerod Mayo has made it clear their top positions of need are quarterback, wide receiver, and offensive tackle.

Luckily for them, this year’s draft is fully stocked at all three spots — with many talented options down at the Senior Bowl this week. But, New England has other areas of need as well.

So, with a week of practice in the books, let’s explore some other prospects to keep an eye on in the All-Star game on Saturday.

Offense

With Rhamondre Stevenson entering a contract year and Ezekiel Elliott hitting free agency, running back could be an underrated need for New England. Additionally, the team’s tight end room could see a major shakeup this offseason as Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki, and Pharaoh Brown all are set to hit free agency. It may not be wise for New England to use a top-100 pick on either spot, but there are several names to watch in the middle rounds of the draft.

RB Ray Davis (Kentucky): The Vanderbilt transfer may be the top ranked back at the Senior Bowl after running for over 1,000 yards last season in his first year at Kentucky. Despite measuring in at 5-foot-8, he runs hard and is tough to bring down — totaling 106 missed tackled the last two seasons. Davis’ short area quickness also makes him a threat in the passing attack.

RB MarShawn Lloyd (USC): The 5-foot-9 Lloyd plays bigger than his size as he’s not afraid to get his nose dirty with the ball in his hands or as a pass protector. He’s tough to catch in the open field and can proved his added value as a receiver out of the backfield throughout the week. The main concern with Lloyd — beyond his size — is ball security, as he put the ball on the ground a combined seven times the last two years.

RB Dylan Laube (New Hampshire): The New Hampshire product had a strong week on the practice fields in Mobile. Laube showcased his value as a pass catcher aligning out of the backfield and out wide where his skills translated against some top competition. He also showed some burst as a ball carrier (below). His game has drawn comparisons to Danny Woodhead and could be the perfect fit for the change-of-pace back New England has missed since James White’s retirement.

There goes UNH's own Dylan Laube... pic.twitter.com/HXqwFGKL5F — Brian Hines (@iambrianhines) January 30, 2024

TE Jaheim Bell (Florida State): One of the top ranked tight end in attendance, Bell is a natural athlete with the football and can move all around an offense — even taking a handful of handoffs during his Seminole’s career. He showed that additional versatility in Mobile taking some snaps at fullback. Bell projects more of a receive tight as he measured in at 6-foot-1, 244 pounds, which is where he’ll look to make plays on Sunday.

TE Ben Sinnott (Kansas State): Another versatile tight end, Sinnott doesn’t have the same athletic profile than Bell. That led to him making less of an impact through the air in college, but he did show some intriguing pass catching ability throughout the practice week. Sinnott is also an effective run blocker and can move in the backfield, making him project as a Kyle Juszczyk type.

TE Theo Johnson (Penn State): It was a strong week for the Nittany Lions tight end, who showed some juice as a pass catcher. Despite weighing in at 6-foot-6, 257 pounds, he was a tough cover in 1-on-1s and showed his ability to run away from coverage. Johnson’s size should also make him a quality target in the red area as well.

Interior Lineman: After taking three interior offensive lineman last season, the Patriots should prioritize the tackle position this draft. But if they hope to add a late-round prospect from Mobile, there were some intriguing names. UConn’s Christian Haynes and Kansas’ Dominick Puni had strong weeks at guard, while Arkansas’ Beaux Limmer and Florida’s Kingsley Eguakun are two centers to watch on Saturday.

Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson is the top center in the class has impressed at the Senior Bowl despite battling a hamstring injury. He likely won't play Saturday and should be a first-round selection come April. And one tackle that didn't make our initial preview as he was a late roster addition that impressed: Georgia State’s Travis Glover.

Defense

The Patriots should be pouring resources into the offensive side of the football this offseason. But, there are some holes to potentially fill on defense as well in the later rounds. Starting up front, if internal free agents Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings are not retained, New England will have a big hole along the edge.

In the secondary, same is said for free agent Kyle Dugger at the safety position. And while New England has some intriguing young names at cornerback in Alex Austin, Shaun Wade, and Isaiah Bolden, they’d be wise to keep the cupboard full of boundary corners to pair with Christian Gonzalez.

Edge Braiden McGregor (Michigan): If New England is looking for an Uche replacement, perhaps they go back to his alma matter. McGregor’s game has some similarities to Uche as well, as he uses his quickness to his advantage as a rusher but can struggle to hold up at times in the run game.

Edge Jaylen Harrell (Michigan): The Wolverine’s other rusher, Harrell has a similar build as Uche at 6-foot-4, 242 pounds. His game is on par as well with an intriguing athletic profile as a stand-up pass rusher. Harrell had a career-best 31 pressures last season which flashed during team drills throughout the week.

Edge Austin Booker (Kansas): Booker transferred to Kansas and posted eight sacks and two forced fumbles. He has intriguing length to pair with an explosive first step which he showcased during team drills. Booker dominated the Wednesday practice session by winning multiple 1-on-1s and ruining an 11-on-11 session for the offense by collapsing the left side of the pocket numerous times.

DL Braden Fiske (Florida State): Explosiveness is the name of the game for Fiske, which he put on display numerous times this week. Fiske’s first step was a problem for lineman in both individual and team drills. He’s an intriguing mid-round interior lineman to monitor if the Patriots decide to shake up that room around Christian Barmore.

CB Cam Hart (Notre Dame): The 6-foot-2 Hart logged over 1,700 snaps along the boundary for the Fighting Irish over the past three seasons. He features some freakish athletic ability — which saw him land on Bruce Feldman’s preseason Freaks List — and should dominate the Combine. The Notre Dame corner used his size well throughout the week and consistently made plays on the football.

CB Carlton Johnson (Fresno State): One of the best corners in Mobile this week, Johnson made his splash play on day one stepping in front of a Spencer Rattler pass for an interception. He’s just 163 pounds at 6-feet but can absolutely fly, logging a speed of 22.17 MPH on Wednesday.

SAF Beau Brade (Maryland): Brade likely won't play Saturday after not practicing on Thursday, but deserves a highlight after two strong days. The safety is versatile on the backend — playing 685 snaps in the box and 747 deep during his collegiate career — and is around the football no matter where he aligns. Brade also plays like his hair is on fire with some violence to his game as well.

SAF Kitan Oladapo (Oregon State): The former Beaver takes more of a box-type safety role that can move all over a defense. As he showed in Mobile, his athleticism and coverage skills allow him to be a potential top option to cover opposing tight ends. That’s exactly what he did in a 1-on-1 to conclude Wednesday’s practice as he knocked away a pass to Minnesota’s tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford.

SAF Javon Bullard (Georgia): If the Patriots look to bring more of a true free safety into the defense, Bullard may be their best bet. The former Bulldog is rangy in the backend — logging top speeds of over 20 MPH in Mobile — with quality ball skills (four INTs, 10 PBUs in two seasons). And despite being only 195 pounds, Bullard is afraid to get his nose dirty closer to the line of scrimmage which he proved throughout the week.

Special Teams

The Senior Bowl was a big part of the Patriots remodeling their special teams unit last year, as draft picks Chad Ryland and Bryce Baringer took part in the event. After Ryland struggled his rookie season, adding a kicker may be on New England’s offseason agenda yet again. It may not come via the draft as experience could be priority, but there was some talent in Mobile this week.

K Will Reichard (Alabama): A five-year starter for the Crimson Tide, Reichard heads to the NFL as the NCAA’s all-time points leader with 547 (84 field goals, 295 PATs). Reichard knocked through 84 percent of his field goals and his accuracy was on display on Thursday where he connected on five straight field goals from distance. He doesn't have cold weather experience like New England typically prefers, but that could not matter with a new regime. Reichard should also cost a draft selection come April.

K Joshua Karty (Stanford): It was an accurate week down in Mobile for Karty, who connected on 85 percent (51-of-60) of his field goals at Stanford. Karty’s big leg was also on display throughout the week as he showed range from 55-to-60 yards.

P Tory Taylor (Iowa): The Patriots shouldn't be looking to move away from Bryce Baringer after a strong rookie season. But we have to give Taylor some shine. It was a record breaking season for the Aussie with the Hawkeyes, as he broke the 85-year-old NCAA single-season yardage record with 4,479 punt yards on 93 punts. Additionally, his 2023-yard average of 48.2 and his career-yard average of 46.3 also set NCAA records.

The 2024 Senior Bowl will be kicked off at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 3 and can be followed live on NFL Network. We also encourage you to head down to the comment section to discuss the game.