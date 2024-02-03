Patriots reportedly in discussions to add Ben McAdoo to offensive staff

The New England Patriots are in discussions to add Ben McAdoo to the offensive staff, according to a report Saturday from Albert Breer of The MMQB.

McAdoo, 46, went 13-15 as the head coach of the New York Giants before being fired during the final month of the 2017 season. An appearance in the NFC wild card had arrived the campaign prior for the Super Bowl XLV champion, who went on to spend 2020 as the quarterbacks coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars and 2021 as a consultant with the Dallas Cowboys.

He most recently served as the offensive coordinator of the Carolina Panthers under past head coach Matt Rhule in 2022. But there is overlap in Foxborough under the 15th head coach in franchise history, Jerod Mayo.

McAdoo crossed paths with Patriots director of scouting Eliot Wolf as well as new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt during his time with the Green Bay Packers, which spanned from 2006 through 2013 under the titles of tight ends coach and quarterbacks coach.

The Indiana University of Pennsylvania alum worked as a graduate assistant at Michigan State in 2001 after stops at Homer-Center High School and Indiana Area High School. From there, McAdoo oversaw the offensive line and tight ends at Fairfield University in 2002 and served as a graduate assistant at the University of Pittsburgh in 2003.

He entered the NFL ranks as an offensive quality control coach with the New Orleans Saints in 2004 and became the assistant offensive line coach of the San Francisco 49ers in 2005.