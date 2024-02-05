After long-time head coach Bill Belichick parted ways with the New England Patriots last month, his son and the team’s de facto co-defensive coordinator is apparently on his way out of town as well. The “current expectation” is that Steve Belichick will join the University of Washington as its new defensive coordinator.

The 36-year-old recently interviewed for the open position on new Washington head coach Jedd Fisch’s staff. Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports was first to report Belichick’s expected departure.

Belichick spent his entire coaching career so far under his father in New England. After starting out as a defensive assistant in 2012, he was promoted to safeties coach in 2016. In 2019, he became responsible for the entire secondary before being named linebackers coach the following season. While he has remained a position coach the last few years, Belichick’s role on defense grew substantially through the years.

The last few years, he was leading the operation alongside fellow linebackers coach Jerod Mayo. The two men jointly led the unit, but Belichick was the one calling plays on game day.

There was a belief that he might stay in the organization after Mayo was promoted to head coach in light of his father and the Patriots mutually parting ways; with DeMarcus Covington being named New England’s next defensive coordinator Belichick being name assistant head coach appeared to be a possibility.

However, he remained receptive for other opportunities. Former Patriots assistant coach Jedd Fisch appears to have provided such an opportunity, bringing him aboard to officially coordinate a defense for the first time in his coaching career.

If Belichick indeed leaves the Patriots, he will become the third assistant coach to bid farewell to the club this offseason. Offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien left for a position at Ohio State, with special teams assistant Joe Houston joining the University of Florida.