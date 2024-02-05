New England Patriots links 2/05/24 - Super Bowl LVIII hype week begins!

TEAM TALK
- Paul Perillo analyzes three new coordinators added to the fold, and the Pats hoping they found the right mix.
- Evan Lazar talks with Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh and College Scouting Director Camren Williams about the collaborative scouting process heading into the 2024 NFL Draft.
- Throwback Highlights: 2003 Pro Bowl QB Challenge with Tom Brady. (3 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered: Reaction to Patriots coordinators announcement. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Will free agent Kendrick Bourne re-sign with the Patriots? Eliot Wolf’s responsibilities are evolving into more of those normally associated with a GM; Je’Rod Cherry offers front-row seat observations on Alex Van Pelt; Filling out the offensive staff; More.
- Andrew Callahan’s NFL Notes: Grading the Patriots’ offensive coordinator hire and 3 more offseason thoughts.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Sunday Patriots News: Thoughts on Van Pelt, Senior Bowl; More.
- Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: Midseason actually might be Bill Belichick’s best option.
- Matt Dolloff relays Patriots’ top personnel people who are hinting at which positions the team will target high in the 2024 NFL Draft.
- Conor Roche identifies 5 standouts from the Senior Bowl who make sense for the Patriots to draft.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Patriots could reportedly target OT with No. 3 draft pick, if this happens.
- Mark Morse provides some final thoughts on the East West Shrine Game.
- Mark Daniels passes along what MassLive Patriots experts think of Jerod Mayo’s first hires and what’s next.
- Karen Guregian wonders if Jerod Mayo will be an analytics disciple.
- Ralph Ventre tells us three fun facts about Patriots’ offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.
- Ian Logue explains how Jeremy Springer will provide fresh perspective at Special Teams for the Patriots.
- Mike Kadlick says that according to Albert Breer, New England is “in talks” to hire ex-Giants head coach Ben McAdoo to their offensive staff. McAdoo’s role in Foxborough will reportedly be to “play an assistant head coach type of role, and help [Van Pelt] on that side of the ball.”
- Chad Finn says ex-Patriots are dominating sports media, and now here comes Tom Brady (and possibly Bill Belichick).
- Geoff Magliocchetti notes that multiple reports are connecting ex-Patriots OC Bill O’Brien to the head coaching job at Boston College.
- Jerry Thornton breaks down an article from The Athletic on how the Jets are “just a F-ing mess”: Insiders describe the utter chaos on the Jets, a ‘paranoid’ Robert Saleh, and Aaron Rodgers basically running the team.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Staff (NFL.com) Welcome to Super Bowl LVIII!
- Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) Super Bowl 2024: Top 10 storylines.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 2024 Super Bowl prediction: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs look for second title win vs. 49ers in five years.
- Jordan Mendoza (USA Today) What is Super Bowl LVIII? How to read Roman numerals and why the NFL uses them.
- Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) As Patrick Mahomes chases Tom Brady’s Super Bowl rings, visions of Tiger Woods’ GOAT chase creep in.
- Danny Heifetz (The Ringer) What we learned at the Senior Bowl: Which WR and CB stole the show at practices in Mobile? How did the high-profile QBs perform? And why might the late rounds of the 2024 draft look different?
- Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports) 2024 Senior Bowl takeaways: Spencer Rattler shines in all-star game, Joe Milton has tough day, more storylines.
- Logan Ulrich (NFLTR) 2024 NFL head coaching hires: Grades & analysis. Patriots Jerod Mayo: C+.
- Field Yates reports Steve Belichick has accepted the defensive coordinator position at the University of Washington.
- Matt Verderame (SI) 2024 NFL Pro Bowl winners and losers: The real flop is tuning in to watch.
- Grant Gordon (NFL.com) 2024 Pro Bowl Games: What we learned from Sunday’s flag football games, skill competitions.
- Gilberto Manzano (SI) Fact or Fiction: NFL Players shouldn’t be eligible for Olympic Flag Football; Plus, the NFL should consider a different headline event for its annual all-star game.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Man who posed as Jeff Pash and others gets 12 years for a medical billing scheme.
- Staff (ESPN) Jaguars asked FanDuel to return stolen $20M, source says. /Can’t hurt to ask, lol.
BELICHICK
- Jerry Thornton continues his Belichick’s greatest hits series. No. 13: Going 11-5 with Matt Cassel - No. 12: Choosing Brady over Bledsoe in 2001 - No. 11: The 2004 AFC Championship Game at Pittsburgh - No. 10: Beating both co-MVPs in the same postseason - No. 9: The utter destruction of Peyton Manning’s Colts.
- Mike Reiss discusses Bill Belichick taking out a full-page ad in the Boston Globe to thank Patriots fans for their ‘passion, power’ and more.
- Jerry Thornton expands on Bill Belichick authoring the GOAT of farewell letters thanking the good people of Patriots Nation.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Bill Belichick thanks Patriots fans with full-page ad in Boston Globe. /Florio analyzes it as merely strategic and smart... leaves out ‘sincere’.
- Lauren Campbell highlights Jeff Howe: “League sources believed Robert Kraft might have been swayed to keep Belichick for another season if the coach committed to changing certain strategies with the personnel department, roster construction and his offensive vision, but Belichick had been accustomed to a specific approach and wouldn’t bend that far.”
Loading comments...