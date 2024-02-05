Bill Belichick has bid his final farewell to the New England Patriots and their fans. The former Patriots head coach took out a full-page ad in the Boston Globe on Sunday to express his gratitude for the support he received in 24 years coaching the team.

“Nowhere in America are pro sports fans as passionate as in New England and for 24 years, I was blessed to feel your passion and power,” Belichick wrote in the letter.

Bill Belichick took out a page in today’s Boston Globe to thank Patriots fans everywhere for his 24 years with the team: pic.twitter.com/plamkB6rEQ — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 4, 2024

After an unprecedented 24-season run that saw six Super Bowl wins and the creation of the a dynasty, the Belichick era came to an end last month. Coming off a 4-13 season that saw the team miss the playoffs for a second straight year, he and the Patriots agreed to a mutual parting of ways.

The Patriots announced Jerod Mayo as their new head coach less than 24 hours later. Belichick, meanwhile, will spend the upcoming season without a head coaching gig and possibly out of football entirely.

If so, the 71-year old has some time to reflect on quite a handful of fond memories.

“Six times, you packed Boston by the millions for parades that were truly a two-way expression of gratitude and love,” Belichick wrote. “The images from those days are burned in my memory.”

Belichick’s full letter reads as follows: