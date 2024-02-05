The number of returning assistants on new head coach Jerod Mayo’s staff keeps getting smaller. The latest to leave the New England Patriots is running backs coach Vinnie Sunseri, who will take a position with the University of Washington.

According to a report by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, Sunseri will join the Huskies as their next defensive backs coach. The move will reunite him with former Patriots linebackers coach and quasi-co-defensive coordinator Steve Belichick, whose decision to leave New England to become Washington’s DC was reported only a few hours earlier.

Sunseri, 32, served as a defensive back and special teamer during his college career at Alabama. He eventually entered the NFL as a New Orleans Saints fifth-round draft choice in 2014, and later also spent time in New England and San Francisco. He appeared in 15 total games over the course of his three-year career as a pro.

In 2019, Sunseri went into coaching. He started off as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, before joining the Patriots as a defensive assistant the following year.

One year later, Sunseri moved from defense to offense and started working with New England’s running backs — first alongside long-time assistant Ivan Fears, and from 2022 on by himself. Under his leadership, running back was one of the most productive position groups on the Patriots’ roster.

Now, he is taking his talents back to the defensive side of the ball. And to another organization: he will join Steve Belichick on the Washington staff assembled by former Patriots assistant coach Jedd Fisch, who the school hired as head coach last month.