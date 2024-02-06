What Vinnie Sunseri’s departure means for the Patriots

The New England Patriots’ coaching turnover is in full swing, and running backs coach Vinnie Sunseri is the latest to depart the program. The 32-year-old, who worked with the team’s backs since 2021, will reportedly take a position at the University of Washington: Sunseri will coach defensive backs under new Huskies defensive coordinator and fellow former Patriots assistant Steve Belichick.

Let’s assess what the departure means for New England.

The Patriots need a new running backs coach

Well, duh.

Vinnie Sunseri joined the Patriots as a defensive assistant in 2020, and the following year was moved to offense to start working with the running backs — something he has done ever since. With him now off to the college ranks, New England needs to find somebody else to take over the position.

Who will it be? There are a few candidates worth considering, all of them coming from outside the current organizational structure.

Atop that list very well could be veteran coach Stump Mitchell. The 64-year-old worked alongside new Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt with the Cleveland Browns, and was also let go earlier this year; the two men reuniting in New England would not come as a surprise.

If the Patriots want to go younger, they also could pursue current Browns quality control coach Asthon Grant. A former college wide receiver, he spent the last four years in Cleveland and worked closely with Mitchell.

Another name to consider is Tyler Tettleton, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ current assistant running backs coach. He spent time in Cleveland under Mitchell as well, and also crossed paths with current Patriots director of scouting Eliot Wolf while with the Browns.

Former Patriots running backs LeGarrette Blount — who joined the team’s staff via the Bill Walsh Coaching Fellowship last summer — and James White also are possible names to keep in mind.

New England loses a promising young coach

A former defensive back and special teamer, Sunseri moved into coaching in 2019 as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, the University of Alabama. The following year, he already made the jump to the Patriots.

At only 32, Sunseri is still relatively young for a coach and has plenty of time and potential to develop into a better and more well-rounded coach than he already is. Still, fact also is that he appeared to do a solid job with New England’s running backs the last few seasons and helped Rhamondre Stevenson develop into a productive player as both a ball carrier and receiver out of the backfield.

A 22-year coaching tradition is over

Upon his move from defense to offense in 2021, Sunseri began working closely with long-time Patriots running backs coach Ivan Fears. He was trained as the heir apparent, and when Fears retired the following offseason continued his tradition of coaching the position group.

With Sunseri now no longer part of the equation, however, only one link back to Fears remains on the staff — for now: wide receivers coach Troy Brown also worked under him at one point. Of course, Brown’s future with the team is very much in doubt as well.

Sunseri’s departure might factor into free agency decisions

Obviously, money does the talking on the open market. However, from a coaching perspective New England now represents a clean slate when it comes to its lone free agent, veteran Ezekiel Elliott: he looked solid in his one year working under Sunseri, but now will have to get used to another coaching staff if he opts to re-sign with the Patriots.

Sunseri’s presence will likely not be the deciding factor when it comes to Elliott, but it might very well factor into the mix as well due to what it represents: an apparent full overhaul of the offense under new coordinator Alex Van Pelt.

Five coaches have now left the Patriots this offseason

Besides head coach Bill Belichick, who mutually parted ways with the team in January, the Patriots also saw their offensive coordinator (Bill O’Brien), special teams assistant (Joe Houston), and linebackers coach/de facto co-defensive coordinator (Steve Belichick) leave. Sunseri now is No. 5, and he will hardly be the last coach to go.

Now-replaced special teams coordinator Cam Achord is all but departed, while it seems the rest of the offensive staff — Troy Brown, Evan Rothstein, Will Lawing, Adrian Klemm and Billy Yates — are all on their way out of town as well. Add safeties coach Brian Belichick and you get further potential for change.