Last offseason, the New England Patriots had a decision to make about their most productive wide receiver of the previous three years: former rookie free agent Jakobi Meyers was about to enter unrestricted free agency, and in need of a new contract.

The Patriots did end up making an offer to him, but were eventually out-bid by the Las Vegas Raiders. Meyers ended up signing a three-year, $33 million contract with $16 million guaranteed to join the Raiders and reunite with former New England offensive coordinator and then-Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels.

The Patriots-Meyers partnership did not have to end like this, however. As the wide receiver pointed out during an appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Felger & Mazz on Monday, a little flexibility on New England’s end might have created a different free agency outcome for the two parties.

“They just wouldn’t budge,” Meyers said. “At the end of the day, [Bill Belichick] didn’t want to move. And I respect it. It’s his job to do what’s best for his team, or what he thinks is best for the team. It just didn’t align with what I felt like I was worth.”

Meyers revealed that the difference between what the Raiders and Patriots offered was “a million” but that New England “wouldn’t move.”

Meyers’ decision to take his chances with Las Vegas’ superior offer paid off. Despite the Raiders going through their own set of issues during the 2023 season, he delivered some steady production and finished the year with 71 receptions for 807 yards as well as a career-high eight touchdowns. He also scored a pair of rushing touchdowns and threw another TD.

The Patriots, meanwhile, struggled offensively en route to a 4-13 season. Meyers’ quasi-replacement, JuJu Smith-Schuster, ended the year with 29 catches for 260 yards and one score while in Year 1 of a $25.5 million deal that also runs for three years and includes $16 million in guarantees.

Meyers admitted that he is feeling some level of vindication given how 2023 went for him.

“They just freed me a little bit and let me kind of go out there and do other things or make plays and try to really gear toward me,” he said. “It would have paid off.”

While hindsight is 20/20, the 27-year-old did say that staying in New England would have been an attractive free agency option for him had the financials worked out.

“I wouldn’t have mind staying. I don’t know, honestly. It would’ve been a different conversation. I probably would have thought about it a little differently,” he said when asked about the Patriots’ ultimately unsatisfying contract offer.

“But I did enjoy Boston. It was great. The guys there were really like family members to me. The receiver room, [Troy Brown] — I still talk to Troy all the time. That’s my guy. So, it was definitely a sting when I left, but I understand the business side.”

For Meyers, the change in teams also brought a change in environment.

Whereas he was a bottom-of-the-roster player early on in New England, who had to earn his stripes en route to becoming the team’s No. 1 pass catcher in three straight years from 2020 to 2021, he was a more experienced player joining the Raiders. For Meyers, that difference created an entirely different experience.

“Who I was at that point in my career, I probably didn’t get as much respect as I will out here. I’m not going to lie: I do here, honestly,” he said. “I’m different, I’m a different person. There, I really had to prove who I was every single day. ... I am more of a focus here than I was there. Whereas there, I was doing what I had to do to survive and support my family.”