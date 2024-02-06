Patriots hire Ben McAdoo as a senior offensive assistant, per report

Jerod Mayo has hired another experienced coach to his staff.

Ben McAdoo, a one-time head coach of the New York Giants who spent time with seven NFL teams over the course of his career, will join the New England Patriots as a senior offensive assistant. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo was first to report the news.

McAdoo, 46, becomes the second coach added to the Patriots offense so far this offseason. He is joining new coordinator Alex Van Pelt, with whom he worked together in Green Bay in 2012 and 2013.

The expectation is that McAdoo, who has experience working as a position coach and a coordinator and play-caller himself, will work closely with Van Pelt.

McAdoo started his coaching career at the high school and college level before getting his first NFL opportunity as a quality control coach on the 2004 New Orleans Saints. He joined the San Francisco 49ers the following year as an assistant offensive line coach before moving to the Green Bay Packers, where he coached tight ends and quarterbacks over an eight-year period.

The Giants added him as their offensive coordinator in 2014, and two years later named him their head coach. Despite going 11-5 and making the playoffs in his first year, however, he was let go following a 2-10 start in 2017.

McAdoo spent two years out of the NFL before returning as quarterbacks coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020. He was let go the following year and became a consultant for the Dallas Cowboys. In 2022, the Carolina Panthers picked him up as their offensive coordinator but also parted ways with him after just one season.

Now, McAdoo is getting another shot — this time in what appears to be a lower-profile role.