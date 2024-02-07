8 potential Patriots targets to impact their draft stock at the Senior Bowl

The 2024 Senior Bowl came to an end down in Mobile, AL, over the weekend as the National team defeated the American team 16-7. Here’s who may have caught the New England Patriots’ eye for better, and for worse.

QB Spencer Rattler (South Carolina): A strong week of practice translated to the game field for Rattler, who took home game MVP honors. In just two drives of work, Rattler finished 4-of-4 for 65 yards and a touchdown on a 29-yard fade route. The former top recruit was the most consistent QB in Mobile this week.

QB Sam Hartman (Notre Dame): On the opposite side of the QB spectrum was Hartman, who finished 7-of-25 for 69 yards and a bad interception. Hartman played the majority of the game with Michael Penix Jr. not participating and struggled to get into any sort of rhythm through the air.

Elsewhere in the QB department, Oregon’s Bo Nix led a touchdown drive with a two-yard throw on the run. Tennessee’s Joe Milton III completed 9-of-13 passes but failed to consistently move the ball while tossing two interceptions. Tulane’s Michael Pratt and South Alabama’s Carter Bradley struggled as well under center.

DL Braden Fiske (Florida State): After becoming the first player to be traded prior to Saturday’s game, Fiske remained a tough block against his former American teammates. His burst and explosiveness off the ball are apparent as he tallied four tackles (1.5 for losses) and split a sack.

CB Chau Smith-Wade (Washington State): Smith-Wade product turned his strong week into making one of the plays of the day Saturday. After diving to haul in an interception — and remembering he was not touched and could return it — Smith-Wade brought it back 83 yards, just one shy of a pick-six. The corner then hauled in another takeaway on the final play of the day.

WR Tez Walker (UNC): The UNC receiver entered the week with hopes of seeing his draft stock potentially climb into the first round. But, a tough week of practice translated into the game as Walker failed to haul in any of his six targets — with issues of drops continuing. Walker did get separation downfield at one point in the fourth quarter but the ball was under-thrown.

RB Emani Bailey (TCU), RB Cody Schrader (Missouri), RB Dylan Laube (New Hampshire): New England could be in the market for a day three running back and a handful impressed Saturday. Emani Bailey had a busy day recording 14 total touches for 87 yards while showcasing some explosiveness.

Emani Bailey showed out on the first drive of the game @TCUFootball pic.twitter.com/w2JfTQ4QsU — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 3, 2024

Cody Schrader was effective as a pass catcher hauling in five receptions for 54 yards. And while UNH’s Dylan Laube had a quiet game, his week of practice surely elevated his draft status.

Honorable mentions: