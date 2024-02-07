New England Patriots links 2/07/24 - Offensive depth-chart snapshot: Pats need a run on RBs

Today we start with an offensive depth chart snapshot to see where the Pats stand before the start of free agency and the NFL Draft. This is Jerod Mayo’s first stab at team-building and brings up a valid question on which players will be part of the new foundation. Who the players will be is a valid question. Just as important are questions about the Patriots front office, who is bringing in the coaching staff and why they were picked.

Karen Guregian tries to figure it all out. Her column is worth a read, just to see the connections between acting GM Eliot Wolf and the hires he has made so far. It doesn’t make sense to me for Wolf to bring in guys he knows or has worked with in the past, if he may not be part of the team’s future.

It also doesn’t make sense to partly blame the “Belichick playbook” for the Ben McAdoo hire. McAdoo is still being paid by the Panthers for 2024. He may be turn out to be a terrific addition to the staff, but doesn’t yet raise the confidence needle. For me, most of these hires don’t raise either the excitement or the confidence levels, but I’m open to being surprised. Still a work in progress.

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

BELICHICK