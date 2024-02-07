New England Patriots links 2/07/24 - Offensive depth-chart snapshot: Pats need a run on RBs

Today we start with an offensive depth chart snapshot to see where the Pats stand before the start of free agency and the NFL Draft. This is Jerod Mayo’s first stab at team-building and brings up a valid question on which players will be part of the new foundation. Who the players will be is a valid question. Just as important are questions about the Patriots front office, who is bringing in the coaching staff and why they were picked.
Karen Guregian tries to figure it all out. Her column is worth a read, just to see the connections between acting GM Eliot Wolf and the hires he has made so far. It doesn’t make sense to me for Wolf to bring in guys he knows or has worked with in the past, if he may not be part of the team’s future.
It also doesn’t make sense to partly blame the “Belichick playbook” for the Ben McAdoo hire. McAdoo is still being paid by the Panthers for 2024. He may be turn out to be a terrific addition to the staff, but doesn’t yet raise the confidence needle. For me, most of these hires don’t raise either the excitement or the confidence levels, but I’m open to being surprised. Still a work in progress.
TEAM TALK
- Transaction: Patriots sign WR Kawaan Baker to a futures contract.
- Paul Perillo tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: To QB or not QB?
- Paul Perillo’s NFL Notes: Mayo putting the pieces in place after one month as head coach.
- Patriots Unfiltered: Coaching staff taking shape, Latest Patriots and NFL news. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Matt Dolloff resets the Patriots’ offensive depth charts for the 2024 offseason.
- Mark Daniels explains why the Patriots will add more running back depth this offseason. They have no running backs signed beyond 2024.
- Karen Guregian tries to make sense of all the “Friends of Eliot Wolf” hirings on the Patriots staff. /It’s not just a “Belichick playbook” thing. Coaches and front office guys across the NFL hire guys they’ve worked with before.
- Phil Perry shares what he’s hearing about whether the Patriots are planning to open up the search for more front-office help.
- Keagan Stiefel reports New England signed WR Kawaan Baker to a reserve/futures contract Tuesday, making him the second wideout to receive a contract of that nature from them this offseason.
- Matt Dolloff finds the first really big Patriots draft rumor surrounding the No. 3 pick: ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler presents a scenario that the Patriots could trade down with the Raiders.
- Nick Goss relays Phil Perry talking with Next Pats podcast guest Eric Eager of SumerSports on why QB Drake Maye’s size could give him an advantage in bad weather games for the Patriots.
- Darren Hartwell highlights Albert Breer talking about the Patriots leverage if they wanted to trade the No. 3 pick.
- Karen Guregian is highlights Matt Light on her “Eye on Foxborough” podcast. Light outlined all the steps that lie ahead in order for Jerod Mayo to succeed.
- Ian Logue tells us the Patriots added former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo as they continue to round out their coaching staff. McAdoo has experience developing quarterbacks.
- Mark Daniels notes Ben McAdoo has shown to have an eye for scouting QBs. Here’s a look at his past favorites and how he might help the Patriots.
- Andrew Callahan reports the Patriots have added former Packers DL coach/run game coordinator Jerry Montgomery to their coaching staff
- Mark Bertrand thinks the Patriots coaching staff going into 2024 will be worse than what it was in 2023.
- Phil Perry shares his perspective on whether the Patriots actually got the coordinators they wanted. /1 out of 3.
- Matt Geagan highlights Steve Burton talking with The Dynasty author Jeff Benedict to discuss his book and a new series.
- Michael Hurley notes Patrick Mahomes stated that he’s a long, long way from really entering Tom Brady territory. “For whatever reason, after Chiefs secured their spot in Super Bowl LVIII, a whole bunch of people rushed to declare Patrick Mahomes as the greatest quarterback in the history of the sport.”
- Bill Speros says it’s been nearly impossible to have a sober discussion comparing Brady to Mahomes these days.
- Justin Leger highlights ex-Patriots wideout Jakobi Meyers on what went wrong in New England and why Las Vegas is a better fit.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate welcomes Patricia Traina (Locked On New York Giants) to discuss Ben McAdoo’s resume and potential. Mike also opines on the hiring of Jerry Montgomery as DL coach. (30 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) NFL Notes: The 49ers’ practice field problem at 2024 Super Bowl is part of a bigger fight; Brandon Daly won three titles and went to four Super Bowls in five years with New England, then jumped to the Chiefs in 2019, just in time for their first Super Bowl appearance in a half-century; More.
- Bryan DeArdo (CBS Sports) Ranking Super Bowl’s 20 best QBs: Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes headline list; Eli Manning cracks top-10.
- Staff (ESPN) Which NFL team has the most Super Bowl wins? ‘...While New England’s dynastic run was fueled by the same core, the Steelers managed to win across different eras (with rings in the 1970s, 1980s and 2000s).’
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Anonymous NFL GM says Mike Vrabel’s physical build may be a reason he wasn’t hired as a head coach, per report. ‘No this isn’t a joke.’
- Conor Orr (SI) Roger Goodell has become the perfect soulless shield for NFL owners to hide behind.
- Bryan Curtis (The Ringer) Romomania, revisited: Tony Romo’s unique style felt revelatory when he first entered the broadcast booth in 2017. Ahead of this year’s Super Bowl, those same qualities have gotten stale.
- Brandon Contes (Awful Announcing) Kevin Burkhardt: Seeing Tom Brady analyze NFL games in real time is ‘going to be fascinating.’
- News (Awful Announcing) Is it the end of an era for NFL Today on CBS? With many of its stars seeing their contracts expire, it could be the last hurrah for many longtime NFL on CBS personalities.
- Jimmy Traina (SI) National Radio show “Boomer and Gio” finds out in real time they booked the wrong Randy Moss; More.
- Brendon Kleen (Awful Announcing) ESPN, Fox and TNT Sports teaming up on all-in-one sports streaming platform.
- Joe Lucia (Awful Announcing) Pro Bowl, NHL All-Star Game both take viewership hits; Fans really don’t care about All-Star Games anymore.
BELICHICK
- Jerry Thornton continues his Belichick’s Greatest Hits series. No. 8: The playoff blowout that everyone overlooks - No. 7: The Philadelphia parade speech.
- Chris Mason talks with Patriots captain Deatrich Wise sharing some thoughts on Bill Belichick’s departure.
- Matt Dolloff relays Jeff Howe explaining what it would have taken for the Patriots to keep Bill Belichick as head coach. “The only way for ownership to regain any control in football ops was to move on from Belichick. So, Jerod Mayo is now in charge. And Eliot Wolf appears to be the team’s de facto GM, without the title. That’s certainly a more collaborative approach.”
Loading comments...