‘Glue guy’ Kendrick Bourne hopes to return to Patriots in free agency

The New England Patriots offense is bound to look drastically different in 2024, but Kendrick Bourne still envisions himself a part of the unit.

Even with a trip to unrestricted free agency looming, the veteran wide receiver hopes to stay with the team he spent the last three seasons with. Bourne, who is coming off a torn ACL, holds the Patriots in too high a regard to see himself leaving for another club.

“All my years they helped me grow tremendously in my life, personally, emotionally, everything, mentally, as a football player, ultimately, and I want to be back in that,” he told the Patriots Talk Podcast. “I was pushed to another level with the Patriots and I think it’s just different. It’s an environment that works for me, that helps me become a better person, better player. So, I would love to keep that going.

“I felt like I was becoming the best player I’ve ever been in my career. I had a great year in 2021. I had a great three years there. So, just going into the next year — obviously, I got hurt — I definitely have unfinished business. I was playing great, so I want to go back and do that again.”

Bourne originally joined the Patriots in 2021 via a three-year free agency deal. The first of those seasons was highly successful, and he developed an immediate rapport with then-rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

But even though Bourne was one of New England’s most productive players in his first season, he played a lesser role in Year 2. With the offense having to replace long-time coordinator Josh McDaniels, the team attempted to make schematic modifications that resulted in Bourne struggling to replicate his 2021 performance.

Another change atop the unit — Matt Patricia and Joe Judge were replace by Bill O’Brien — brought Bourne back on track in 2023. However, even after catching a team-leading 37 passes for 406 yards and four touchdowns in his first eight games, a torn ACL put a sudden end to what started out as a promising individual season.

His knee injury, which he is recovering well from, put him on an uncertain trajectory heading into free agency. The market will decide his value, and the new-look Patriots front office will have to make a decision whether to retain him into his age-29 season.

Bourne himself believes he still brings plenty of value to the team and its remodeled offense.

“I feel like I’m a glue guy for the receiver room,” he said. “I bring energy, I bring a charisma that I feel like we needed. Everybody brings their own parts, but I feel like I was a part of something that helped. Just want to be a good part of the team. Never want to be a cancer or anything you’re not supposed to do.”

Even if Bourne is retained, he will enter the unknown like the rest of the organization. Jerod Mayo replaced future Hall of Famer Bill Belichick at head coach, with Alex Van Pelt hired to take over for Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator. Who will coach the wide receivers is anybody’s guess at this point in time.

Bourne, however, is not worried about the changes at One Patriot Place.

“I just see a new era. It’s just new,” he said. “Nothing wrong with ending something that was phenomenal. Bill had a great tenure. It was just phenomenal. I think it was just time for something new. Everything comes to an end. I love Bill, and I love everything that he brought, but I think we just needed something new at this point. I think that’s what Jerod is going to bring: it’s just a new energy and it’s going to be great.”