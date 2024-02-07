The New England Patriots continue to fill out their coaching staff, and their latest target will play an important role in 2024 and beyond. T.C. McCartney is being targeted to become the team’s new quarterbacks coach, as first reported by Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.

McCartney, 34, spent the last four seasons working under new Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt with the Cleveland Browns. He started out as an offensive assistant before taking over as tight ends coach the last two years.

Before joining the Browns, McCartney held positions both at the college and the pro level — including once as QB coach: he worked with the Denver Broncos’ quarterbacks during the 2019 season. With Joe Flacco, Drew Lock and Brandon Allen all starting at least three games that year, the team’s passers combined to complete 61.9 percent of their pass attempts for 3,401 yards, 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

While McCartney does not have a lot of quarterback coaching experience on his résumé, he did play the position in college. Between 2007 and 2011, he was a backup at LSU. He later started his college career as a graduate assistant with the Tigers, and also coached at Colorado, and for the San Francisco 49ers.

Now, he is on the verge of becoming the third offensive coach hired by new Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo. He will be joining the aforementioned Alex Van Pelt as well as senior offensive assistant Ben McAdoo.