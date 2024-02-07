Patriots reportedly adding Alonzo Highsmith as front office executive

The New England Patriots have been busy in recent days adding to their coaching staff, but they are now bringing in a new voice to their personnel department as well.

According to The Athletic, the Patriots are finalizing a deal with the University of Miami’s Alonzo Highsmith, who is expected to join New England’s front office as an executive in personnel with a job title that is not yet known.

Highsmith has held the title of general manager of football operations since 2022 at Miami, where he once won a national championship as a player in 1983. During his time at the collegiate level, Highsmith reportedly played a large role in evaluating prospects and transfers.

His first front office role came back in 2012 with the Green Bay Packers, where he served as the team’s Senior personnel executive until 2017. Highsmith marks another addition to the Patriots building that has ties to Green Bay and Eliot Wolf, who served as an executive with the Packers from 2004-17.

With Wolf then departing to the Cleveland Browns in 2018, where he served as the assistant general manager, Highsmith followed as he became Cleveland’s vice president of player personnel. It was a role he held for two seasons before joining the Seattle Seahawks’ personnel department.

As the Patriots continue to remodel their coaching staff and front office, all signs continue to point towards Wolf being the primary decision maker. Beyond Highsmith, Jerod Mayo’s new offensive coordinator, Alex Van Pelt, worked with Wolf in Green Bay, as did offensive assistant Ben McAdoo, and defensive assistant Jerry Montgomery.