Bobby Brown returning to Patriots in executive role after stint with Texans, per report

After a year away, Bobby Brown will be returning to the New England Patriots in an executive administrative role, according to a report Wednesday from Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2.

Brown had departed in 2023 to become the associate director of football administration for the Houston Texans. He worked in the salary cap department alongside his brother, Andrew Brown, who serves as the director of football administration for the reigning AFC South champions.

Prior to then, Brown spent seven seasons in Foxborough as Super Bowl LI and Super Bowl LIII rings were earned.

Initially joining the Patriots as an equipment intern in 2016, he went on to serve as a football operations assistant and eventually the organization’s associate director of football administration. His duties in that final role, which was held for three campaigns, included football operations and coordinating travel logistics.

A Massachusetts native, Brown graduated from Gordon College and completed his master’s degree in leadership and administration with a focus in sports leadership from Boston College. While doing so, he worked for the Eagles football program for two seasons.

In additional movement, New England has reportedly hired the University of Miami’s general manager of football operations, Alonzo Highsmith, as a front office executive.