Patriots reportedly hiring Browns’ assistant offensive line coach Scott Peters

As Jerod Mayo and Alex Van Pelt continue to put together their offensive coaching staff, they have reportedly found help along the offensive line.

According to Aaron Wilson of Houston KPRC2, the Patriots are hiring Cleveland Browns assistant offensive line coach Scott Peters. His exact title was not reported.

#Patriots are hiring #Browns assistant offensive line coach Scott Peters, who worked with Bill Callahan in Cleveland, per league sources. Peters is a former #Eagles fourth-round draft pick who played offensive line in NFL for seven seasons. Peters has extensive MMA background,… — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 7, 2024

Peters has spent the past four years coaching with Cleveland, assisting legendary coach Bill Callahan along the offensive line. Van Pelt served as the team’s offensive coordinator throughout his tenure.

During his first season in Cleveland, right tackle Jack Conklin earn first team AP All-Pro honors while guards Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller earn second team honors. The Browns also ranked third in the league in rushing before finishing first in 2021 with a 5.09 mark, the highest average by a Browns team since 1966.

Before Peters’ coaching career began in Cleveland, he played offensive line himself appearing at guard and center. After being drafted in the fourth-round back in 2002, Peters played seven NFL seasons for five different franchises.

The 45-year old also has an extensive martial arts background as he won two Brazilian Jiu Jitsu world championships in submission grappling. Peters has used those techniques to help train offensive lineman, which draws comparisons to Patriots longtime skill development coach Joe Kim, who specializes in using martial arts techniques.