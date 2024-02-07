Brian Belichick reportedly set to remain with Patriots

Despite the New England Patriots spending the past few weeks remodeling their new coaching staff under head coach Jerod Mayo, the unit will still feature a Belichick in 2024.

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, current safeties coach Brian Belichick, youngest son of former head coach Bill Belichick, is set to remain with the team.

After working as a scouting assistant in 2016, Belichick has served as a coach in New England since 2017. He has spent the past four seasons specifically working with safeties, a role he likely will continue to hold moving forward.

Last month, Mayo referred to Brian and his brother Steve as “great coaches” when he confirmed they each had the option to stay with the franchise. While Brian is now back in the fold, Steve will coach elsewhere next season as he was officially named the University of Washington’s defensive coordinator on Tuesday.

Belichick will now join a defensive staff that is led by new defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington and defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery as he returns for his ninth season.