Patriots reportedly host safety Jaquan Amos for workout

The New England Patriots recently hosted safety Jaquan Amos for a workout, according to a report Wednesday from KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson.

The 25-year-old free agent entered the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted rookie in 2023. He was waived with an injury settlement amid training camp last August after recording a pair of tackles in his preseason debut versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

Amos, listed at 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, finished his collegiate career as a graduate student at Ball State in 2022. The Iowa State transfer had a hand in 95 tackles, a half-sack and an interception across 12 appearances by year’s end.

Prior to then, Amos spent his initial three falls at Villanova, playing in 33 games for the Wildcats dating back to 2017. His tenure in the Colonial Athletic Association spanned 149 tackles to go with eight interceptions, four touchdowns, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

The Patriots agreed to terms with wide receiver Kawaan Baker on Tuesday, marking the ninth futures contract since the offseason opened in January.

The organization previously signed running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn, wide receiver T.J. Luther, offensive linemen Andrew Stueber and Michael Jordan, defensive tackle Trysten Hill, defensive end William Bradley-King, linebacker Joe Giles-Harris and cornerback Azizi Hearn for 2024.