New England Patriots links 2/08/24 - Staff inflection: Mayo, Wolf shake it up, change it over

TEAM TALK
- Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots calendar.
- NFL and USAA announce New England Patriots Long Snapper Joe Cardona as recipient of 13th Annual Salute to Service Award. /Well done!
- Alexandra Francisco has the story of scouting assistant Maya Ann Callender’s journey to New England.
- From NFL Network: Top 10 Patriots plays 2023 season. (2.47 min. video)
- Highlights of top plays in 2023: Ezekiel Elliot (5 min. video) - Demario Douglas (5 min. video) - Rhamondre Stevenson (6 min. video).
LOCAL LINKS
- Bernd Buchmasser put together the list of all the Patriots coaching and front office hires. Good reference.
- Mike Kadlick explains why the Patriots are in good hands with Eliot Wolf.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Wolf of Foxboro? No longer under Belichick’s control, Patriots reveal new front office power.
- Mike Reiss passes along a report that Brian Belichick, New England’s safeties coach the past four seasons, is staying with the team.
- Chris Mason says the Patriots new OL coach, Browns assistant OL coach Scott Peters is a former guard with “extensive MMA” experience
- Mike Kadlick gives us the skinny on the Patriots’ latest front office hires and shakeups.
- Ralph Ventre says it’s time for the Patriots to find a new franchise quarterback and launch a rebuild.
- Mike Kadlick says the Patriots are reportedly targeting T. C. McCartney - former Cleveland TEs coach and Broncos QB coach - as their next quarterbacks coach.
- Mike Kadlick identifies seven free agent scheme fits for Alex Van Pelt’s offense.
- Mark Daniels spotlights the tight end position. The Patriots have almost no depth going forward, as only La’Michael Pettway remains under contract. The bad news is that this tight end free agency class isn’t loaded, so the Pats would be wise to try and lock up soon-to-be free agent Hunter Henry.
- Matt Dolloff reports Kendrick Bourne sounds open to returning to the Patriots.
- Lauren Campbell highlights Kendrick Bourne as he opened up about being in Matt Patricia’s doghouse in 2022, and how the Patriots locker room became “kind of a toxic place” the last two years. “I can honestly say too I could’ve been better too in certain areas, but I was getting into the game with it, feeling sorry for myself,” he added. “I kind of fell victim to the situation. I could’ve approached it probably differently as I think about it.”
- Lauren Campbell highlights Matt Light explaining why New England should target the QB in the draft first, and what makes the position so crucial to a team.
- Karen Guregian reports Joe Cardona receives the prestigious Salute to Service Award. Cardona has been with the Patriots for nine seasons. In 2018, he was honored with the Patriots Ron Burton Community Service Award, which cites his work in the community. /Good guy.
- Bob Socci has a conversation with Jeff Benedict about ‘The Dynasty’, a 10-episode series on Apple TV+ that will be released on Feb. 16th.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Ryan Young (Yahoo! Sports) Super Bowl 2024 schedule, odds, news. Everything you need to know.
- Nate Davis (USA Today) The 58 greatest Super Bowl moments in NFL history: What was all-time best play? 1. Malcolm Butler’s INT. /Truth!! I was surprised he didn’t go with Tyree.
- Bryan DeArdo (CBS Sports) Ranking every Super Bowl QB matchup of all-time. 1. Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes, Super Bowl LV, 8. Tom Brady vs. Kurt Warner, Super Bowl XXXVI; More.
- Bryan DeArdo (CBS Sports) Super Bowl trivia: Questions for all 57 NFL title games that will stump even the savviest football fans.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) 2024 Super Bowl prediction and pick: Chiefs go into full dynasty mode in double-digit win over 49ers.
- Sam Farmer (LA Times) Super Bowl LVIII matchups, analysis and prediction.
- Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) Super Bowl 2024 pick: The next Michael Jordan? Patrick Mahomes beats 49ers again as legacy grows.
- Hebron High School of Carrollton, Texas announces Deatrich Wise will be inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame.
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) 2024 NFL free agency: Kirk Cousins, Tee Higgins, Chris Jones headline top 50 free agents this offseason. Kyle Dugger, Mike Onwenu, Trent Brown, Hunter Henry, Josh Uche included.
- Maurice Jones-Drew (NFL.com) RB Index: Ranking all 72 starting running backs from the 2023 NFL season.
- Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: What’s next for Chiefs’ Chris Jones after Super Bowl 58? Paying star hefty task for Kansas City.
- Callie Lawson-Freeman (Yahoo! Sports) 49ers’ compensatory picks from diversity hires have reportedly led other team owners to complain to NFL.
- Adam Rank (NFL.com) Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024: Predicting five modern-era inductees.
- Sean Keeley (Awful Announcing) Family of young Chiefs fan sues Deadspin over blackface accusation. /Hope they sue them right outta business.
BELICHICK
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Thomas Dimitroff suggests Falcons’ front office pushed Arthur Blank not to hire Bill Belichick. /Not surprised.
- Sara Marshall passes along a rumor that Bill Belichick declined the Falcons’ offer to become the Cowboys’ next head coach in 2025.
