Mike Pellegrino set to remain on Patriots’ 2024 coaching staff, per report

Safeties coach Brian Belichick will be staying on the staff in Foxborough, and so will a fellow assistant in the secondary.

New England Patriots cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino is set to return for 2024, according to a report Thursday from ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Pellegrino, 30, is expected to do so in the same role under new head coach Jerod Mayo and defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington that he held for the past five seasons under Bill Belichick.

The former Johns Hopkins All-American and Major League Lacrosse draft choice joined the organization as an intern in 2015. Super Bowl LI and LIII rings followed. He went on to serve as a coaching assistant through 2018 before taking over the cornerbacks title in Stephon Gilmore’s NFL Defensive Player of the Year campaign.

And in 2023, after reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month Christian Gonzalez landed on injured reserve in October, New England’s defense finished the 4-13 season allowing 6.6 yards per pass attempt with 19 total touchdowns through the air.

Double-digit corners logged defensive snaps over that span for the Patriots, ranging from veteran Jonathan Jones to in-season arrivals in Alex Austin, J.C. Jackson and Marco Wilson.

Ahead is continuity amid turnover.