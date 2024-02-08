Ex-Patriots safety Rodney Harrison snubbed from Pro Football Hall of Fame

Rodney Harrison’s Hall of Fame campaign will have to wait at least one more year.

Despite being named a finalist for the first time, the former New England Patriots safety was snubbed for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024. Among the 15 finalists, this year’s class includes Dwight Freeney, Devin Hester, Andre Johnson, Julius Peppers, Patrick Willis, Steve McMichael, and Randy Gradishar.

The hard hitting safety was a cornerstone of the early Patriots dynasty after signing with the team in 2003. In six seasons, Harrison cominbed to play 72 regular season and playoff games, winning a pair of Super Bowls in the 2003 and 2004 seasons in the process.

“Best safety I’ve coached,” Bill Belichick shared after Harrison was nominated earlier this season. “There’s a couple other ones I’ve coached that are in the Hall of Fame. Fantastic player, person and great competitor. Could do it all. One of the most versatile players I’ve ever coached. He could cover. He really could play corner. He was a great blitzer. A great tackler. He was really hard to block in the running game, as a blitzer and on kickoff coverage. Very explosive. Two-hundred twenty pounds, whatever he was. He was a thumper. He was a contact player. Ran well. Very instinctive. He did a great job of disguising coverages.

“Worked well with his teammates, you know, with Eugene [Wilson II] and some of the different safeties we had back there through his career. He’s just a heck of a football player. He’s one of the best I’ve ever coached. I mean, he’d certainly be on my all-time team without question. Behind [Lawrence] Taylor, but he’d certainly be right up there. A tremendous player. … Certainly, I hope he gets recognized, I think he definitely deserves it. This guy’s a great football player. Great teammate.”

Harrison earned spots on New England’s 50th anniversary squad and Team of the 2000s, and was also enshrined into the Patriots Hall of Fame. He’ll look to add Pro Football Hall of Fame to his resume once again next year.