New England Patriots links 2/09/24 - Tackling the offensive line: Not cheap or easy

TEAM TALK
- Mike Dussault reports Deatrich Wise is set to be honored with induction into the Hebron High School Hall of Fame.
- Senior Bowl Recap: Members of the staff including director of player personnel Matt Groh, in Mobile, Alabama for the 2024 Senior Bowl to scout the college prospects of this year’s upcoming draft class. (3.41 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered: Super Bowl predictions, NFL Draft and free agency thoughts. (2 hours)
- Patriots Catch-22: Evan Lazar and Alex Barth discuss the latest front office news, resetting draft thoughts and Super Bowl predictions. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mark Daniels spotlights the offensive line positions, noting the Patriots have eye-opening needs at tackle. The sad reality is that it’s not going to be easy to fix.
- Mike D’Abate notes CBs coach Mike Pellegrino will return to the Patriots.
- Mike D’Abate reports Patriots hosted ex-Ravens free agent safety Jaquan Amos for a workout on Wednesday.
- Tom E. Curran talks with Mike Florio on his Patriots Talk podcast about why New England should trade down from the No. 3 draft pick. “You need more lottery tickets.”
- Daniel Flick highlights Ian Rapoport on which way the Pats may be leaning with the No. 3 overall draft pick.
- Cam Garrity (PatriotsWire) 4 scenarios could make Patriots pass on drafting QB at No. 3. 1. Alex Van Pelt and Jerod Mayo feel they can revive Mac Jones.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) 4 blockbuster trade packages teams could offer Pats for No. 3 pick. 1. Atlanta Falcons get: No. 3 overall pick. Patriots get: 2024 first-round pick, 2024 second-round pick and 2025 first-round pick.
- Chris Mason’s Friday Patriots Mailbag: Will the new offensive coordinator fix Mac Jones?
- Zolak & Bertrand post the transcript of their interview with CB Jonathan Jones on the coaching changes at Gillette.
- Jordan Daly notes Matthew Judon joined Felger & Mazz on Radio Row to discuss the QB situation. “Honestly, I don’t care. It sounds terrible, but I just want our offense to score points.”
- Phil Perry relays Robert Kraft shiifting all the blame onto Bill Belichick for the team’s lack of spending: “I know there’s a perception that we have held back on spending. Let me just say, for our fans, that’s just not true. Look, we were blessed to have a coach in our system who was a great coach and also understood value. He ran a tight ship.”
- Alex Barth notes Robert Kraft spoke with reporters on Thursday about the team’s recent cash spending, even suggesting he attempted to intervene to get Belichick to sign higher-paid players. /I’m calling shenanigans here.
- Chris Mason reports Bill Belichick called Rodney Harrison the “best safety I’ve coached,” but Canton’s doors remain closed. Though Harrison was the first player in NFL history to log 30 interceptions and 30 sacks, voters appear to be holding a lack of Pro Bowl appearances (two) against him.
- Michael Hurley makes his Super Bowl picks: Stop making Patrick Mahomes an underdog!
NATIONAL NEWS
- Myles Simmons (ProFootballTalk) Report: Patriots will retain cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino.
- NFL Nation (ESPN) 2024 NFL Honors: Who won the league’s biggest awards?
- Around the NFL (NFL.com) Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024. /Maybe next year, Rodney!
- Matt Verderame (SI) Ranking the 57 Super Bowls from worst to best. 2. Super Bowl XLIX: New England Patriots 28, Seattle Seahawks 24
- Dan Wetzel (Yahoo! Sports) Super Bowl week has jumped the shark: Brock Purdy was asked this week about his resemblance to JFK assassin Lee Harvey Oswald. Why? Who the hell knows.
- Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) 49ers’ practice field complaints part of lingering turf war between NFL players union and the league.
- Predictions (NFL.com) Super Bowl LVIII picks: Will Kansas City Chiefs or San Francisco 49ers lift Lombardi Trophy in Las Vegas?
- Sheil Kapadia (The Ringer) Who should you pick against the spread in Super Bowl LVIII?
- Nate Tice (Yahoo! Sports) The Overhang, Super Bowl edition: Chiefs-49ers key players, matchups, prop bets and prediction.
- Ben Solak (The Ringer) Kyle Shanahan is no longer running the Shanahan offense.
- Nora Princiotti (The Ringer) The NFL has entered its WAG Era: Taylor Swift and a growing group of famous wives and girlfriends have infused femininity and celebrity into this NFL season in a way the league has never seen before
- Eben Novy-Williams (Sportico) Tom Brady’s Raiders deal valuation revised upwards after NFL feedback.
BELICHICK
- Richie Whitt highlights Terrell Owens on Radio Row suggesting a ‘winning’ combination of the Cowboys and Patriots ex Belichick “If they would’ve got Bill Belichick,” he said, “then they got something.”
