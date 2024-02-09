Patriots reportedly working to add Robert Kugler to offensive coaching staff

The New England Patriots have added another assistant coach to their offensive staff.

According to the Boston Sports Journal, the Patriots are working on finalizing a deal to bring on former Carolina Panthers assistant offensive line coach Robert Kugler to their staff.

Per sources, the Patriots are working on finalizing a deal to add former Panthers assistant OL coach Robert Kugler to the staff. He is well-respected and is seen as a rising star who could be an offensive coordinator down the road. — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) February 9, 2024

Kugler has worked along Carolina’s offensive line the past two seasons, establishing himself as a well-respected young coach. The 31-year old previously held a similar role with the Houston Texans for one season in 2021.

Prior to his work in the NFL, Kugler received his coaching start as a graduate assistant at the collegiate level. That also included some time spent as the University Of Texas at El Paso’s tight ends coach and as an offensive quality control coach at Appalachian State University.

Kugler also played center at Purdue where he started 43 consecutive games from 2012-15. He then spent a short stint with the Buffalo Bills in 2016.

While Kugler’s exact title was not reported, it’s likely he will join forces with Scott Peters along New England’s offensive line. The two would work to turn around a Patriots offensive line that was led by Adrian Klemm and Billy Yates last season that ranked near the bottom of the league in several metrics.