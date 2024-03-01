Welcome to the yin to last week’s yang.

As we alternate between the 10 best and 10 worst New England Patriots moments of 2023, you’ll soon notice that the good and the bad can, at times, be interchangeable. Or perhaps a good moment ultimately sparked a bad moment or vice versa.

But not this week. This week we kick off our Top 10 Patriots Moments of 2023 with a ray of hope, a positive step for the future, and an enjoyable time all around.

10. The Patriots draft Christian Gonzalez.

One of the positives about missing the playoffs the season before is that your team gets a decent draft pick. After two straight decades at picking at the very bottom of the round, New England found itself in new territory these past few years.

With New England finishing at 8-9 in 2022, they found themselves with the 14th overall pick, the highest selection they had had in years — a whopping one whole spot higher than they were in 2021 when they drafted Mac Jones. With needs all over the roster, and a deep draft class, the Patriots were actually in a pretty good spot, as one of the top prospects at a number of positions would likely be available once it was their turn to pick.

As the draft unfolded and the elite players came off the board, most of Patriots Nation waited around for the inevitable trade down. It’s what the Patriots did, after all, and memories of last year’s selection of Cole Strange in the first round rose to the surface; such an unexpected pick that there wasn’t even any highlight footage to show after the pick was in. And lo and behold, here came the Pittsburgh Steelers, moving up to 14 in exchange for pick 17 and pick 120, a first and fourth. Stud tackle Broderick Jones was available, as was Will McDonald and two of the best DB prospects in the draft, Emmanuel Forbes and Christian Gonzalez. New England could have had any one of those guys, but instead they dropped a few spots as we all prepared for the inevitable D-II safety or another trade back for three second-rounders.

The Steelers moved up to grab Jones, and then the Jets took McDonald. With the 16th pick, the Commanders amazingly took Forbes, and suddenly it was New England’s turn with the consensus No. 1 cornerback in the draft still on the board.

With the 17th overall pick in the 2023 draft, the Patriots took Christian Gonzalez.

Even the most hardcore anti-Patriots naysayers couldn’t knock the pick. Gonzalez was projected to go in the top 10 on many draft boards, and New England was able to get him at 17 while adding an additional fourth-rounder as well. In Gonzalez they immediately had a big, physical, starting caliber outside corner who was able to contribute right away and round out an already deep secondary. Most analysts named Gonzalez the steal of the first round, and it was a pick that made everyone happy.

Unfortunately, an injury cut Gonzalez’s season short, but in brief action, he went up against a murderers row of receivers and completely held his own. The Patriots lined him up all over the field and even sent him in on some corner blitzes and he didn’t miss a beat. An absolute impact player from the jump and one that looks to be a cornerstone of the defense for years to come.

When your team sucks, the NFL Draft is one of the most exciting times of the year. There’s a sense of hope and optimism surrounding the new rookies, and the expectations are high. We all think that maybe we got a game changer in the first round and a few solid additions in the later rounds, and that this year’s draft class represents the beginning of a championship run. After a disappointing 2022, with the revamped offense and new coordinator, there was a ton of Patriots hype during the early parts of 2023, and the Gonzalez pick ramped that hype up even more. In a season full of lows, the 2023 draft, and the first Patriot that came out of it, was an unquestioned high, so I’m happy to be putting it here at Number 10.

Check out an all-too-brief Gonzalez highlight reel here.