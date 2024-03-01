PostPulpit Mailbag: What are the top quarterback prospects’ biggest red flags?

A busy offseason for the New England Patriots continues as Jerod Mayo, Eliot Wolf and their respective staffs are spending the week in Indianapolis at the NFL Combine.

So, plenty of draft talk — and free agency — to get to in this week’s #PostPulpit mailbag.

@RochesterPats What are the red flags that would make you pass over the top 3 quarterbacks?

The top three quarterback’s — USC’s Caleb Williams, UNC’s Drake Maye, and LSU’s Jayden Daniels — are all the talk, and for good reason. The talent is apparent and all three have the ability to be a successful quarterback at the next level. But, as all prospects do, they also have some flaws. Let’s explore them.

Williams: The projected No. 1 overall pick has a lot to like about his game, specifically revolving around his creativity to try for explosive plays. But, that may come with an adjustment period at the next level as creation mode sometimes led to sacks, poor throws, and turnovers.

Williams also could be seen passing up open throws to enter said creative mode at times at USC, which may have had more to do with a poor offensive design and line play. He’ll need to be able to pick and choose his spots on knowing when to take the easy completion at the next level.

Maye: While Maye seems to be falling back into a tier with Daniels, I'd still slot him right next to (or perhaps above) Williams. There’s a lot to like about his game but he isn’t without his flaws as well. Maye has an ultra-aggressive side to his game as well which can get him in trouble throwing down the field or turning a scramble into a sack. Some have also pointed to Mayo’s elongated release as a potential issue moving forward.

Daniels: An electric Heisman winning season elevated Daniels into the top of the draft conversation. Part of winning the Heisman was due to his production as a runner, but Daniels was often quick to use his legs and passed up potential plays through the air. And as a passer, the 23-year old barely worked over the middle of the field which would consistently hurt an NFL passing attack.

Perhaps the biggest concern with Daniels is his aggressiveness with his weight. Daniels took way too many hits as a runner and as he potentially weighs in at or under 210 pounds, there are major questions about his durability going forward.

@pats300levelpod What is your preferred outcome of the #3 pick? -Picking Daniels/Maye -Picking Harrison -Picking Alt -Trading back to #9ish for Fashanu -Trading back to 13 with Raiders for #13 and next 2 1st rounders plus more -trading up to #1 (likely 34 and next years 1st at minimum) for Caleb

No. 1 is Drake Maye. If Maye gets past the Commanders at No. 2, I would run up the card for the QB. The UNC product has prototypical size at the position at 6-foot-4, 230 pounds and can make almost any throw on the field. His mobility has also been a bit underrated throughout the pre-draft process, but he finished second among 35 FBS QBs with 30 or more scrambles last season in first-down rate.

If it’s not QB, however, trading back has become one of preferred outcomes. Moving back and picking up additional top-100 picks and potential future firsts would give New England plenty of assets to start this rebuild.

@SportsFellow_ Should the Patriots take MHJ, then trade their second and third picks to move back up into the bottom of the first round to take JJ McCarthy?

It’s not a bad path to take, but I don't believe J.J. McCarthy will be available in the bottom of the first-round. The Michigan QB could end up hearing his name called in the first-half of round one, especially with a strong showing on and off the field at the Combine.

@bytor0509 What do you think Onwenu and Duggar contracts would look like ? I thinking Tunsil’s and Justin Simmons’ deals works be the guideline

Onwenu is an interesting case due to his versatility playing both tackle and guard. No matter what the future holds, Onwenu has earned a big pay day that could come along the lines of four years with $60-72 million in money. I have a hard time seeing him break the $20 million AAV like Tunsil as he’s not a franchise left tackle.

As for Dugger, who the Patriots have made an offer too, the safety could check in around $13-14 million per seasons. The years will be interesting for the 28-year old Dugger, but we’ll predict a three-year deal.

@Skywal1Thaddeus Which QB seems like a better bridge option for us if needed, Gardner Minshew or Jacoby Brissett?

I’d go Brissett. He’s familiar with the offense and despite his Pro Bowl appearance, Minshew was not overly impressive last season. That was highlighted by the sixth-highest turnover worthy play percentage last year.

@RochesterPats Wolf says the pats are gonna be more value oriented and less role oriented. What is the balance, so they don’t continue to end up with a bunch of guys that cannot do what’s needed when needed? Like atm they don’t need high value Slot guys if they don’t have X receivers, etc...

The Patriots old grading system would help pin hole players into specific roles on the roster. This new system under Wolf will prioritize value and focus on selecting more of the best player available. With that being said, they are still putting together a football team and know what the roster needs. As Wolf said for example, they will still separate receivers in the slot or outside category.

That's all for this week's #PostPulpit mailbag.