The New England Patriots are already in the middle of a franchise-altering offseason. They have a new head coach, restructured their front office, and are expected to overhaul their roster from the top down.

Free agency will be a key part of this process. And while adding external players to the mix will undoubtably happen, there are also quite a few in-house free agents to be taken care of. In total, 22 are headed toward the open market this spring and in need of a new contract.

Among them is wide receiver Jalen Reagor, the next player in our free agency profile series.

Hard facts

Name: Jalen Reagor

Position: Wide receiver/Return specialist

Opening day age: 25 (1/2/1999)

Size: 5’11”, 197 lbs

Jersey number: 83

Free agency status: Unrestricted free agent

Experience

Reagor spent his three-year college career at TCU, and put up some prolific numbers both as a wide receiver and a return man. In 39 games, he put up 2,981 scrimmage yards and 24 touchdowns for the Horned Frogs and also added 724 return yards and another score. His production and apparent upside prompted the Philadelphia Eagles to select him 21st overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

But while Reagor did have some promising moments in his first two seasons as a pro, he registered only 755 combined scrimmage yards and three touchdowns in 29 yards. As a result of his lackluster production, the Eagles traded Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings ahead of the 2022 campaign. However, the move did little to revitalize his career and a year later he was on his third team in four seasons; the former first-round pick joined the Patriots’ practice squad ahead of their 2023 season.

In total, Reagor has appeared in 58 career games at the NFL level. He has touched the ball 98 times for 1,037 yards and four touchdowns, and also fumbled eight times — including a total of three times in his two playoff games.

2023 review

Stats: 11 games (1 start) | 309 offensive snaps (29.4%), 30 special teams snaps (6.6%) | 22 targets, 7 catches (31.8%), 138 yards | 7 kickoff returns, 221 yards (31.6/return), 1 TD

Season recap: Coming off an underwhelming first season with the Vikings, Reagor was fighting for his roster life during 2023 training camp — a battle he ended up losing. Following an eight-catch, 98-yard performance in preseason, Minnesota decided to release the formerly highly-touted wideout ahead of the roster cutdown deadline.

Reagor did not have to wait long to find a new home, though. Just one day later, the Patriots signed him to their practice squad. He would spend the first seven weeks of the season on New England’s developmental roster, but did appear in a pair of games along the way.

Finally, in late October, he was promoted to the 53-man team. Reagor remained there for the rest of the season, adding nine more in-game appearances to bring his total to 11 on the year.

In those games, he was used as a part-time option at both wide receiver and in the kickoff return game. In the former role, he saw 22 passes come his way but came away with only seven receptions for 138 yards, a significant part of which coming on slant routes. He also was the intended target on three interceptions, and had a bad drop on a well-placed deep ball from Mac Jones against Washington in Week 9.

To be fair, though, Reagor did get more involved down the stretch and had some encouraging moments as a deep-field target. On the year, he averaged 19.7 yards per reception, the highest among the team and leading the wide receivers in particular by a significant margin.

Reagor’s most notable impact, however, came on kickoff returns. Taking over the role from Ty Montgomery, who was released in early December, he ran back seven kicks for 221 yards resulting in a healthy average of 31.6 yards per runback. A 98-yard touchdown on the opening kickoff of Week 17 versus the Buffalo Bills helped boost those numbers, and was Reagor’s biggest play of what was otherwise a mostly up-and-down season.

Free agency preview

What is his contract history? Reagor spent the first three years of his career in the four-year, $13.3 million contract he signed as an Eagles first-round pick. That deal, which did not see its fifth-year option exercised, was terminated by the Vikings last August. He signed a practice squad deal and quasi-one-year contract with the Patriots, bringing his career earnings to just over $14 million, per Over the Cap.

Which teams might be in the running? Given his career so far, Reagor will likely not be a highly sought-after free agent. Wide receiver-needy teams such as the the Bills, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, and New Orleans Saints might still be interested in his services, as might clubs struggling in the kickoff return game in 2023 such as the Los Angeles Rams or New York Giants.

Why should he be expected back? The Patriots have 90 roster spots available during the offseason, and spending one on an experienced wideout with special teams value would not be the worst way to fill one of those. Chances are Reagor will never live up to his draft slot, but he has had a few positive moments to build on in his one season in New England.

Why should he be expected to leave? The Patriots are overhauling their entire operation, brining in new coaches on both offense and in the kicking game. Accordingly, the club might decide against retaining a young but inconsistent player at anything more than his $1.13 million minimum salary — a financial hurdle other teams might be willing to jump over if they believe they can get the best out of Reagor.

What is his projected free agency outcome? Reagor’s lone season in New England was filled with ups and downs, and while there might be something to build upon our projection is that Reagor will not be back with the Patriots in 2024. The team will try to overhaul its receiver group and get All-Pro returner Marcus Jones back off injured reserve as well.

What do you think about Jalen Reagor heading into free agency? Has he done enough to be kept around? Please head down to the comment section to discuss.