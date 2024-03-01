Patriots release veteran cornerback J.C. Jackson

J.C. Jackson’s second stint in Foxborough has reached its end in March.

The New England Patriots announced the veteran cornerback’s release on Friday. The move clears $13.46 million in cap space, according to Miguel Benzan of PatsCap, and brings the organization to north of $100 million ahead of free agency.

Jackson, 28, appeared in eight games for New England last season after being reacquired from the Los Angeles Chargers in an October swap of 2025 draft selections in the sixth and seventh rounds. Making six starts following the placement of rookie Christian Gonzalez on injured reserve, he recorded 25 tackles across 439 defensive snaps before landing on the non-football illness list in December.

The Super Bowl LIII champion had a $2 million roster bonus due on the third day of the new league year.

“Those discussions are still going,” Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday. “Look, I love J.C. Coached him, saw him develop into a man. We’ll see how that goes going forward. But look, heck of a football player. Two years removed from injury, he’s probably going to move a lot better this year, so we’ll see.”

Undrafted out of Florida, Riverside City College and Maryland in 2018, Jackson intercepted 25 passes through his initial four seasons with the Patriots. He made 62 appearances over that span, finishing on the restricted tender of $3.384 million in 2021. Starting every game that year on the way to Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors, Jackson turned eight picks into 92 yards and his first career touchdown while leading NFL in passes defended.

A five-year, $82.5 million contract followed. Yet Jackson’s time in the AFC West spanned just seven starts, with five coming in 2022 before he sustained a torn patellar tendon.

Prior to Jackson’s departure, the Patriots released fellow veterans in defensive tackle Lawrence Guy and safety Adrian Phillips, opening $6 million in flexibility.