Linebacker was a bright spot for the New England Patriots in 2023, with Ja’Whaun Bentley continuing to impress and Jahlani Tavai having the best season of his career. Add in Mack Wilson finding a role in the defense, and the Patriots could be in a good position if he returns once again.

Still, it’s a position where the Patriots can round out their depth in free agency and add pieces that can contribute on special teams as well.

Patrick Queen

Queen is the best linebacker hitting the market this cycle. The fourth-year linebacker made the Pro Bowl and was named second team All-Pro in 2023 after racking up 133 tackles next to Roquan Smith for the Ravens. He’s a little undersized at 230 pounds, but his speed allows him to make up for that by getting to the ball first.

Queen is well rounded and able to be proficient in coverage, against the run, and as a pass rusher.

Patrick Queen should generate a lot of free-agent interest given his athleticism and versatility. Expand your coverage and pressure concepts, and add a TFL machine to your defense. pic.twitter.com/VseYHZfLuf — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) March 8, 2024

With Bentley and Tavai already at the position, Queen would not fill a need at the position. He would be an upgrade, though, that would allow them to be even more versatile over the middle of the field.

Oren Burks

Burks was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 2018 and spent four seasons with the team before spending the last two in San Francisco. He played more snaps on special teams than on defense in every season until this past one, when he played 326 defensive snaps for the 49ers. Burks is a fantastic tackler who would provide solid depth on defense and be a core special teamer.

Calvin Munson

Munson has bounced between the Dolphins and Patriots since 2018, having been signed by one off the other’s practice squad on three separate occasions. He spent camp in New England last season and was waived during final cutdowns before being added to the practice squad. He was there for most of the season before being signed by the Dolphins in December.

Munson is a solid backup on defense who flashed during the preseason, and he has excelled on special teams. The Patriots could make it a short stay down south for the veteran linebacker.

Love Calvin Munson's recognition, physicality, and effort



Really easy guy to root for pic.twitter.com/Y0h46nikuK — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) August 26, 2023

Jarrad Davis

Davis is a potential reclamation project for New England. Picked 21st by the Lions in 2017, Davis was added by the Giants in 2022. He played well in the final game of the regular season but struggled in the playoffs before missing all of 2023 with a knee injury. When he has found success, it’s been as a pass rusher and on special teams.

He could be a buy-low depth option for New England in 2024.

Jarrad Davis highlights from his first game action with the #Giants pic.twitter.com/uGePjOmZTY — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) January 9, 2023

Tyler Matakevich

Eight-year vet Tyler Matakevich has excelled as a backup linebacker and special teamer in a pair of four-year stints with the Steelers and Bills. He’s an excellent open-field tackler which makes him a strong contributor on special teams, and his experience could be a boost to New England’s linebacker depth as well.

Other names on the market

Devin White, Lavonte David, Eric Kendricks, Josey Jewell, Zach Cunningham