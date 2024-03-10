The New England Patriots and Trent Brown are headed for a split, at least if the veteran offensive tackle himself is to be believed. Appearing on Sirius XM NFL Radio earlier this weekend, Brown claimed that “I think we’re both looking in different directions” heading into free agency.

Brown, 30, is scheduled to enter the open market on Wednesday after his contract with the Patriots voided in mid-February. As an unrestricted free agent will be subject to the legal tampering period starting Monday at noon.

Even if he leaves, which seems likely, Brown will remain on the Patriots’ books for 2024. His remaining $2.04 million signing bonus proration is counted as dead cap.

Originally entering the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 2015, Brown joined the Patriots via trade during the 2018 offseason. He earned the starting left tackle job that season, and played a critical role in the team’s victory in Super Bowl LIII.

However, Brown left New England after only one year to sign a then-record four-year, $66 million deal with the Raiders. Brown’s stint with the team ended in disappointment, and he was traded back to the Patriots in 2021, starting both at right and left tackle over the course of the last three seasons.

His 2023 campaign was a disappointment, though. He was able to start only eight games due to a variety of medical issues and later voiced his frustrations with the club, seemingly setting the stage for his upcoming departure.