Linebacker Mack Wilson reportedly set to test market after receiving offer from Patriots

Mack Wilson remains on track to hit unrestricted free agency.

The New England Patriots have offered the veteran linebacker a three-year contract, but he plans to test the open market this week, according to a report Sunday from MassLive’s Mark Daniels.

The Patriots gave Mack Wilson a competitive 3-year offer, but I'm told the linebacker is going to test the market this week. He's expected to have a handful of teams interested. — Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) March 10, 2024

Wilson, 26, had been retained by New England last March on a one-year pact that included $1.08 million in base salary and a cap charge of $1.6 million. The 6-foot-1, 246-pound Alabama product went on to appear in every game, starting one, while seeing 305 snaps on defense to go with 314 snaps on special teams.

Aligning off the ball as well as off the edges during a 4-13 campaign, Wilson recorded 37 tackles and set career highs with 3.5 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles.

“I would say, coming into this season, we said, ‘Look, we have to get this guy on the field. He’s explosive, he’s fast, he can play various roles,’” eventual Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo told reporters in December. “And, honestly, over the last few months he’s been doing a good job in those roles. Obviously, he’s more comfortable in the defense, but he’s doing a great job for us. He can rush, he’s fast, he can do all the things that the fast defensive ends do in the league, plus play off the ball.”

Selected in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL draft at No. 155 overall, Wilson spent his initial three seasons with the Cleveland Browns. He then landed in Foxborough in exchange for fellow linebacker Chase Winovich and played exclusively in the kicking game for the final five weeks of 2022 before re-signing.

The NFL’s legal tampering window opens Monday at 12 p.m. ET. The new league year follows Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.