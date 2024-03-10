Patriots re-sign wide receiver Kendrick Bourne to three-year deal

On the night before the NFL’s legal tampering period began, the New England Patriots kept one of their top wide receivers from reaching the open market.

According to EPSN’s Adam Schefter, the Patriots agreed on a new three-year deal with Kendrick Bourne. The deal carries a maximum value of $33 million.

WR Kendrick Bourne is re-signing a three-year deal worth up to $33 million with the New England Patriots, per his agent @henryorgann at @disruptivesport. Bourne is coming off a torn ACL that he suffered last season. pic.twitter.com/4eq8JGxOAP — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

The 28-year old was on pace for a career season through eight games last season before suffering a torn ACL. Appearing on NFL Total Access this past week, Bourne shared he should be able to take part in some spring workouts and be “full-go” by training camp.

“My plan is to play Game 1 and I believe I’m going to be ready,” he said. “Where I’m at right now, on track, ahead of schedule and I feel good. So, building that confidence, building my strength in my legs so that I can be ready to go Game 1.”

At the time of his injury, Bourne was the team’s leading receiver with 37 receptions, 406 yards, and four touchdowns.