The New England Patriots already made sure to lock up their top free agent in the secondary, placing the transition tag on Kyle Dugger last week. The move keeps Dugger under contract for 2024, and potentially sets the stage for a long-term extension with the starting safety, but it may not remain the only move to address the defensive backfield.

While both safety and cornerback were relative strengths for the team in 2023, and project to be so again this coming season, there is room for improvement. Luckily for the Patriots, there are some intriguing candidates available.

Patriots free agency targets: Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | Offensive tackle | Interior offensive line | Interior defensive line | Defensive edge | Linebacker

Justin Simmons

Without Devin McCourty, New England’s defense picked off opposing quarterbacks the fewest number of times since 2005. They can address that for the upcoming season by signing Justin Simmons, a free safety with a league-leading 30 interceptions since he came into the league in 2016.

No one has intercepted Patrick Mahomes more in his career than Justin Simmons.



Here's all of them: #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/tDjwHOuJOC — RG (@RyanGreeneDNVR) March 7, 2024

Simmons is a true veteran ballhawk who was released by the Broncos last week. He would complement Kyle Dugger and Jabrill Peppers by playing deeper zones and allowing the other two safeties to play closer to the line of scrimmage.

Geno Stone

Like Simmons, Baltimore’s Geno Stone is a true ballhawk of a free safety. He finished the season with seven interceptions, second only to Dallas’s DaRon Bland. Stone was the primary free safety in Baltimore’s three-safety defense, and he excelled in coverage.

Geno Stone goes SEE BALL GET BALL! He’s been coming up huge for the #Ravens this year. pic.twitter.com/hsrJ3Syo2R — Bobby Trosset (@bobbybaltim0re) October 15, 2023

Like with Simmons, Stone would allow Dugger and Peppers to play in roles that better suit them. Unlike Simmons, Stone is not a great tackler who isn’t as trustworthy around the line of scrimmage.

Xavier McKinney

Picked one pick ahead of Kyle Dugger in 2020, Xavier McKinney has been an excellent and versatile safety in the NFL. The Giants chose not to franchise tag McKinney and will let the veteran hit the market.

McKinney can play all over the secondary with 464 snaps at free safety, 388 in the box, and 167 in the slot in 2023. Adding him to New England’s defense would still allow the Patriots to “spin the dial” with their coverages while also adding to the group’s coverage ability.

Kendall Fuller

Fuller is a veteran corner who could provide depth at outside corner for the Patriots. He has played almost exclusively outside for the last two seasons with the Commanders, recording PFF coverage grades of 82.8 and 75.4 with five interceptions and 21 passes defended.

When one separates Kendall Fuller's tape from the Big Box of Yuck that was the Jack Del Rio "defense," one discovers an outside cornerback with a knack for matching receivers through their routes, and getting aggressive at the catch point. pic.twitter.com/CMKcA0iJVf — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) March 8, 2024

Adding a true outside corner opposite Christian Gonzalez could allow Jonathan Jones to kick back into the slot and provide some veteran depth in a corner room that was ravaged by injuries.

Jeff Okudah

Okudah is a potential reclamation project for New England. At six-foot-one, he has prototypical size for an outside corner and was drafted third overall by the Lions in 2020. Injuries ended his first two seasons early, and he was shipped off to Atlanta for 2023. Okudah defended three passes in 13 games with the Falcons and was inconsistent throughout the season. Perhaps the Patriots could tap into some untapped potential and turn the former top five pick into a contributor in their secondary.

Jeff Okudah has been active since Week 4 against Detroit.



His stats since then:



107 coverage snaps

• 9 targets

• 3 receptions allowed (51 yards)

• 0 TD’s allowed

• 2 passes defensed

• 53.5 passer rating allowed



Quietly balling out since then#DirtyBirds pic.twitter.com/6MVjN0ca6S — (@ATLFalconsMuse) October 17, 2023

Other names on the market

Quandre Diggs, Chidobe Awuzie, Stephon Gilmore, Adoree’ Jackson, Keion Crossen