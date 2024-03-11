Outlining a 5-step plan to the ideal Patriots free agency

The NFL’s legal tampering period is set to begin Monday at noon ET, which marks the first real chance Eliot Wolf and Jerod Mayo will have to start their rebuild of the New England Patriots roster.

New England will be equipped with plenty of resources in order to do so, as their current projected $80-plus million in cap space rank near the top of the league. While they seem set to spend their fair share of dough, they should also learn from their historic 2021 spending spree that winning free agency doesn’t typically lead to building a sustained winner.

“It’s hard to build a sustainable team through free agency. But you do want those pieces that you can plug in,” Mayo said at the NFL Combine. “I feel confident about our plan to really turn the ship around.”

So entering this offseason, they should have one primary goal with their money: to create the best environment possible for the team’s next quarterback.

No matter your opinion on Mac Jones the football player, the way the first-round quarterback was handled should be a lesson to the entire league on what not to do. With the Patriots now trending towards entering next season with a new rookie quarterback — likely UNC’s Drake Maye or LSU’s Jayden Daniels with the No. 3 overall pick — it seems the new regime realizes the past mistakes.

“The main thing is just trying to do everything we can to support that person once they get in the building,” Eliot Wolf said at the NFL Combine. “We’re going to make the best decision we can in terms of who that person is – if we decide to go quarterback at 3. Really just putting every resource and everything we have into that person to support them and make sure they’re the best version of themself.”

New England got off to a solid start the past few days by resigning reliable pass catchers Hunter Henry and Kendrick Bourne, as well as adding a veteran tackle with starting experience in Chukwuma Okorafor.

But, there is more work to be done for an ideal offense to come together around the next Patriots’ quarterback. Here is what we’d do next:

Step 1: Re-sign Michael Onwenu

The versatile lineman has been called a cornerstone player by New England’s new regime. Now it’s time to put their money where their mouth is. Resigning Onwenu would allow the Patriots to return their top lineman and maintain a steady presence wherever he aligns (the preference here is at guard).

There are arguments against it — such as positional value and his fit in Alex Van Pelt’s scheme — but the Patriots should not be in the business of letting good offensive players walk out the door. The fact that they he is set to reach the open market, however, may not be a great start.

Step 2: Sign a starting offensive tackle

Beyond resigning Big Mike and already adding Okorafor, New England should sign a tackle that they would feel comfortable starting next season with. That list likely comes down to Jonah Williams or Tyronn Smith.

Pairing either player with Okorafor and a potential rookie would give New England a solid top three tackles to protect their rookie quarterback, while also allowing Onwenu to bump back inside to his natural position at guard.

Step 3: Acquire a top receiver

Unfortunately for New England, the top wide receivers set to hit free agency received extensions or were franchise tagged. The top of the market now includes Calvin Ridley and Marquise Brown, with the Patriots expected to show strong interest in Ridley.

Coming off a 1,000-yard season, Ridley should command a hefty contract as the top available receiver. Similar to Onwenu, there is a logical argument against the move due to the contract he may receive. But, New England needs a proven veteran receiver for any young quarterback and Ridley represents the best available option.

They should continue to add to the group in the NFL Draft — that features an extremely strong receiver group — but adding Ridley would be a strong way to start upgrading that room. If they miss out on Ridley, however, they would be wise to not overpay the second tier of free agent and perhaps explore the trade market instead.

Step 4: Bring in a veteran QB

The quarterback room remodel should not just include adding a rookie. Adding a veteran that can mentor a young QB and perhaps be ready to start the season should also be on the list, and the Patriots are expected to be in the market for just that.

Jacoby Brissett remains the popular choice on the open market, while Joe Flacco, Gardner Minshew, and Josh Dobbs are other names that will be available.

Step 5: Continue to Weaponize

Checking off the first four boxes would be the perfect start for the Patriots, but they have other minor offensive needs as well. That includes adding a pair of tight ends behind Henry and a backup running back for Rhamondre Stevenson.

At tight end, a reunion with Pharaoh Brown remains a possibility while Harrison Bryant and Austin Hooper spent time in Cleveland with Van Pelt. The top of the market then includes Gerald Everett and Noah Fant if the Patriots choose to look there instead. New England should also look into adding a project player in the draft later this offseason.

The running back market is loaded with talent, which perhaps leads to well-known name signing a cheaper than expected contract. Austin Ekeler, D’Andre Swift, Zack Moss, and A.J. Dillion are projected fit for the Patriots among that group.