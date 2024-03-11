In my first two New England Patriots mock drafts of the offseason, I looked at scenarios in which they traded out of pick No. 3 or took the best non-quarterback. In this one, my No. 2 quarterback falls to the third pick and the Patriots give Alex Van Pelt a QB to mold.

Matt St. Jean’s seven-round mock draft Version 1.0 | Version 2.0

Round 1

1-3: QB Drake Maye (North Carolina): In this mock, Maye slides past Washington and right into New England’s lap. The North Carolina product has all of the tools you want in an NFL quarterback with the frame, arm talent, and running ability you need to succeed in the pros in 2024. He’s also young with high levels of production.

Maye started as a redshirt freshman and threw for 4,321 yards 38 scores while only tossing seven picks. Those numbers took a dip in 2023, but that was largely a result of Maye losing his top receivers from the year before and only having limited time with their replacement, Tez Walker. The 21-year-old leaves North Carolina with over 8,000 passing yards, over 1,000 rushing yards, and 79 combined passing and rushing touchdowns.

The key for Maye at the next level will be refinement. His accuracy is good, but he has a tendency to spray occasionally. He sees the field well, as evidenced by his highlight-reel creative plays and limited number of turnovers, but he can improve his anticipation to get the ball out earlier. Under the tutelage of a revamped offensive staff, the hope would be that Maye is an instant upgrade at quarterback who develops into a franchise cornerstone.

Drake Maye will be drafted by the ________. https://t.co/Z8uB0wdF1n pic.twitter.com/djakOhcoFI — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) March 9, 2024

Round 2

2-34: WR Xavier Legette (South Carolina): Legette is one of the more interesting prospects in this class. He had just 423 receiving yards through his first four seasons at South Carolina before breaking out with 1,255 in Year 5. He is a freak athlete who played quarterback in high school and had setbacks in his development with injuries and the disruption of the Covid-19 season.

His true high-end speed shows up after the catch, and he’s hard to bring down at 6-foot-1, 221 pounds with 4.39 speed. He’s physical with his releases and at the catch point, making him a great fit for New England at the X-receiver spot.

Xavier Legette isn't the most nuanced route runner right now (tho he will attack blind spots), but he's fast, physical, and snaps off routes on a dime



When he doesn't get much separation, he makes up for it by being a jump-ball monster



Also gets after it as a run-blocker, tho… pic.twitter.com/DhOcvL3Ypb — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) March 6, 2024

Round 3

3-68: OT Kiran Amegadjie (Yale): Amegadjie may be the most interesting prospect in this draft. He didn’t start playing football until his sophomore year of high school, and he only had one FBS offer. Amegadjie opted to go to Yale, where his freshman season was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic. He spent the year off bulking up and learning the playbook, and when football resumed, he earned a starting job.

At 6-foot-5 with arms over 36 inches in length, the Yale product has all of the athleticism you want in an NFL tackle. He received All-Ivy League honors in 2021 and 2022 before his 2023 season ended after just four games with a torn quad. His game is still a work in progress, but Amegadjie has the physical and mental tools to succeed at the NFL level.

Round 4

4-103: TE Theo Johnson (Penn State): Theo Johnson was one of the stories of the NFL Combine with his 9.99 Relative Athletic Score. At 6-foot-6, 259 pounds, he posted a 4.47 40-time and showed elite explosion in the broad and vertical jumps. While he doesn’t have the best production with just 938 career receiving yards, I’m willing to bet on those athletic traits. If the coaching staff can harness his speed and power and find a way to develop his game, he could be a steal.

This is nice from Theo Johnson! Fights through the contact and creates separation at the top of the route. You can see the quickness to sink his hips and work across the field pic.twitter.com/WktvPsioBl — JP Acosta (@acosta32_jp) March 6, 2024

Round 5

5-136: OT Javon Foster (Missouri): Foster, a fifth-year player out of Missouri, started the last three seasons at left tackle after getting time at right tackle in 2020 for the Tigers. PFF likes him, with grades of 80 or higher in all three years on the left side. Foster also impressed people at the Senior Bowl. The hope is that his play translates to the next level as a quality swing tackle in year one.

#Missouri LT Javon Foster held his own against talented Ohio State pass rusher J.T. Tuimoloau in last night’s Cotton Bowl. JTT was held to only a few pressures when matched up with Foster.



Really like Foster’s skillset and length; should garner big attention at Senior Bowl. pic.twitter.com/nuofHe5UAI — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) December 30, 2023

Round 6

6-179: TE Tip Reiman (Illinois): The Patriots double-dip on athletic but unproductive Big Ten tight ends in this mock. Reiman finished the combine with an RAS of 9.93, finishing only a few spots behind draft mate Theo Johnson in the all-time ranks at the position. Reiman has even less production with just 420 career receiving yards, but how many men do you know who can run a 4.64 40 at 271 pounds? Hopefully, one of these two tight ends figures out how to use their athleticism at the next level and turns into a high-level player.

John Paddock to Tip Reiman to set up the Reggie Love TD run



pic.twitter.com/OzebtHfTfe — Illinois Football Focus (@IlliniFB) November 18, 2023

6-192: ED Brennan Jackson (Washington State): Jackson is an athletic edge defender who racked up 24.5 sacks in his last two years of college. He’s a high-effort player who is still a bit unrefined in his technique despite spending five seasons in college. Still, with his motor and traits, he could be a useful rotational edge player with the ability to contribute on special teams.

With this half-sack, Brennan Jackson is now up to 17 career sacks, moving into the top 10 all-time at Washington State in that department. Special player. pic.twitter.com/8JSBGdylP8 — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) November 11, 2023

Round 7

7-231: WR Bub Means (Pitt): Means is a combine riser who tested well with a 39.5-inch vertical jump at six-foot-one, 212 pounds. He didn’t play his first two years of college, spending time at defensive back and redshirting at Tennessee in 2019 before transferring to Louisiana Tech in 2020. After a solid season with the Bulldogs, he transferred again to Pitt, where he recorded 1,122 receiving yards in two seasons.

The Pats take a flier on him as an athletic late bloomer with ties to assistant wide receivers coach Tiquan Underwood.

Pitt WR Bub Means is a big fan of Strong Right Pontiac, where he hits the deep post. Against Virginia Tech, he got a 75-yard touchdown as Kenny Johnson went with the intermediate crosser to keep CB Mansoor Delane from rolling deep with Means in Cover-1.



"If you ask the coaches,… pic.twitter.com/axP2P7TCsG — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) March 3, 2024

In this mock, the Patriots start a new era on offense. Drake Maye is the quarterback of the future, and double-dipping at wide receiver, tight end, and tackle is the first step in providing him a supporting cast.

How would you feel about this draft? Please head down to the comment section to share your thoughts.