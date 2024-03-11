What re-signing Kendrick Bourne in free agency means for the Patriots

The New England Patriots were quite busy on Sunday. Not only did they trade former starting quarterback Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars, they also reached an extension to keep one of their unrestricted free agents around: Kendrick Bourne, who was set to enter the market this week, signed a three-year, $33 million contract.

Bourne staying always felt like the natural outcome of his potential trip to free agency. The veteran wide receiver had said throughout the process that he would like to remain in New England, where he spent the last three seasons of his career.

Now, he will. Let’s therefore find out what this means for the club from the big-picture perspective.

New England keeps a safety-blanket option in the fold

Without erasing the presence of Bailey Zappe, it is clear that the Patriots will have a new starting quarterback in 2024. Whoever it will be — veteran or rookie — will get to play with a wide receiver who has shown he can be a QB-friendly part of New England’s offense: Bourne is a good route runner and communicator, who built instant chemistry with Mac Jones when he arrived on the scene in 2021.

Obviously, no two quarterbacks are alike and the Patriots will hope for a different outcome with their next starter at the position. However, no matter the passer he will benefit from having players like Bourne in the fold.

The 2023 core receiving group stays intact, for now

New England spent much of the 2023 season with Bourne, JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker and DeMario Douglas as its core group at wide receiver. Re-signing Bourne ensures that said core will stay intact for another year, at least for the time being.

Fact is, however, that the Patriots — who enter free agency week among the league leaders in salary cap space — can afford to move on from Smith-Schuster and Parker following their underwhelming 2023 campaigns. While releasing them would actually result in a net loss of cap space and create $9.6 and $6.3 million in dead cap, respectively, the team could opt to make those rather drastic moves without hurting its financial flexibility too much.

Regardless of what will happen with Smith-Schuster and Parker — release, trade, restructure — New England might not be done addressing its wide receiver position. The team is expected to be active in free agency, with former Jaguars wideout Calvin Ridley potentially on its wish list.

The Patriots feel good about Bourne’s recovery process

Bourne was the Patriots’ most productive pass catcher over the first eight weeks of the 2023 season, catching 37 passes for 406 yards and four touchdowns — most on the team in all three categories. However, his third year in New England met a swift and premature end in late October, when he suffered a torn ACL against the Miami Dolphins.

The injury cast a shadow of doubt over Bourne’s first trip to free agency in three years, but any and all questions have now been decisively answered by the team. His three-year extension is a vote of confidence that the 28-year-old is indeed on track to be ready for the regular season, as he mentioned last week.

“My plan is to play Game 1 and I believe I’m going to be ready,” he told NFL Netwok. “Where I’m at right now, on track, ahead of schedule and I feel good. So, building that confidence, building my strength in my legs so that I can be ready to go Game 1.”

Looks like the team feels good about that projection, and Bourne’s long-term prospects as well.

More in-house talent gets rewarded

Bourne did not start his career with the Patriots, but he made a notable leap after joining the club in 2021 despite the challenges he faced along the way. Him signing an extension very much falls into the category of rewarding in-house talent: Bourne developed into a productive player and popular locker room presence over the last three years.

For the Patriots, who embark on a full-scale rebuild following Bill Belichick’s departure and Mac Jones getting traded to Jacksonville, keeping players like this around makes plenty of sense. It might also serve as a sign to others that the perceived notion of the club being hesitant to pay its own talent is not necessarily accurate.

This offseason alone, the Patriots have now invested in Bourne, tight end Hunter Henry (three-year, $27 million extension) and safety Kyle Dugger ($13.82 million transition tag).

The team stays true to Jerod Mayo’s vision

During his introductory press conference in January, new head coach Jerod Mayo was asked about his vision for the offense coming off a disappointing 2023 season. His description fits Kendrick Bourne to a T.

“First of all, I would say just the energy, the passion, the leaders on the offensive side of the ball. I think you have to get that stuff in place,” he said.

“You want your players to have a sense of accountability. You want your players to have a sense of commitment. You want your players to, when they walk out the door, you’re not worried about the decisions that they’re going to make outside of this building.”