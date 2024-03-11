Patriots to release core special teamer Chris Board, per report

One year after joining the New England Patriots as a free agent, Chris Board’s tenure with the team is already coming to an end. The veteran linebacker and core special teamer will be released by the club, as reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero on Monday morning.

Board, 28, appeared in all 17 of the Patriots’ games in 2023. Tying Brenden Schooler with a team-high 407 kicking game snaps, he was used on five units and finished the year ranked second with 10 tackles. His defensive output, meanwhile, was limited to one snap in a last-play-of-the-game setting in Week 16.

Despite his regular contributions last season, the Patriots apparently do not have Board as part of their plans for 2024.

The team made wide-ranging changes following last year’s 4-13 campaign, including hiring a new head coach and special teams coordinator. The expectation is that the team will reduce its number of core special teamers after consistently rostering them at an above-average rate under previous head coach Bill Belichick.

Board started his career in 2018 as an undrafted rookie out of North Dakota State. He joined the Baltimore Ravens, and over the next four years appeared in a combined 67 regular season and playoff games for the organization.

In 2022, he took his talents to the Detroit Lions where he added 17 more games to his résumé. One year later, the Patriots came knocking: New England signed Board to a two-year, $5 million deal to continue serving in his established capacity as a special teamer with experience at the linebacker position.

The NFL will open its legal tampering period on Monday at noon, followed by the official start of free agency on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.