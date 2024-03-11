Michael Onwenu will not be going anywhere. The New England Patriots and their versatile starting offensive lineman have reached an agreement on a contract extension, as first reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The new deal will pay Onwenu $57 million over three years, including $38 million in guarantees. Instead of entering unrestricted free agency on Wednesday, he is now locked up through the 2026 season.

Onwenu, 26, originally arrived in New England as a sixth-round selection in 2020. Despite a lack of draft pedigree, he earned himself regular playing time from early on in his rookie campaign and never looked back. Ever since, the 6-foot-3, 350-pounder has played a prominent role along the Patriots’ offensive line.

Over the first four seasons of his career, Onwenu has started games at three different spots: he lined up at left guard, right guard and right tackle for the Patriots. In total, he appeared in a combined 65 regular season and playoff games with 56 starts. He played 1,548 offensive snaps at tackle and 1,827 more on the interior of the offensive line.

Onwenu was one of the Patriots’ marquee free agents this offseason alongside safety and fellow 2020 draft pick Kyle Dugger. Dugger received the transition tag to be kept from the open market, potentially setting Onwenu up to depart.

However, the Patriots are keeping him in the fold for the foreseeable future.