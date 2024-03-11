The legal tampering period opened in the backfield for the New England Patriots.

The organization has agreed to terms with former Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson, as first reported Monday by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

It is a three-year deal, according to CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson.

Gibson, 25, entered the league in the third round of the 2020 draft at No. 66 overall. The product of East Central Community College and the University of Memphis did so after earning All-AAC honors as a wide receiver and return specialist. He attended the Reese’s Senior Bowl as a running back prospect and clocked the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Through 61 NFL games, Gibson has made 32 starts and scored a combined 29 touchdowns. His Washington career would bring 2,643 yards through 642 carries, 1,283 yards through 172 catches, as well as 826 yards through 35 kickoff returns.

Gibson has recorded 40-plus receptions in three consecutive campaigns, including a long of 73 yards. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound all-purpose threat played 473 snaps on offense to go with 59 snaps on special teams in the final year of his rookie contract with the Commanders. A November matchup at Gillette Stadium saw Gibson log 76 yards in 11 touches from scrimmage while averaging an even 24 yards per return.

In Foxborough, he joins a running back depth chart led by starter Rhamondre Stevenson with veteran complement Ezekiel Elliott scheduled for free agency.

The move will be finalized once the new league year officially begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.