Patriots to release veteran receiver DeVante Parker at start of league year, per report

DeVante Parker has taken his final snap with the New England Patriots.

The organization informed the veteran wide receiver on Monday that he will be released when the new league year begins, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Parker, 31, caught 33 passes for 394 yards in 2023 and was held out of the end zone for the first time in his NFL career. He started each of his 13 appearances, spending time in concussion protocol while also being limited due to knee and ribs injuries.

The Patriots had signed Parker to a contract extension last July that carried $9.1 million fully guaranteed, including $3.19 million of his upcoming salary. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound boundary target was scheduled for cap hits of $6.466 million in 2024 and $6.566 million in 2025. He now has permission to speak with other teams heading into the official start of free agency at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Entering the league in the first round of the 2015 draft at No. 14 overall, Parker began his career on the other side of the AFC East. The Louisville product went on to catch 338 passes for 4,727 yards and 24 touchdowns as a member of the Miami Dolphins. He finished eighth in franchise history in receptions and sixth in receiving yards before moving on to Foxborough.

Acquired during the 2022 offseason as draft selections in the third and fifth rounds changed hands, Parker caught 31 passes for 539 yards and three touchdowns in his debut Patriots campaign. Across 13 games that fall, his 17.4 yards per reception qualified for the offense’s lead.

On the eve of the NFL’s legal tampering period, New England retained fellow wideout Kendrick Bourne on a three-year deal.