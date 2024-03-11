The New England Patriots kicked off the negotiating window on Monday by signing running back Antonio Gibson. After spending his entire rookie contract with the Washington Commanders, Gibson inked a new three-year deal with New England.

More moves are certainly expected for the Patriots, but for now, let’s take a closer look at Gibson: his career so far, and what the Patriots can expect from him.

Hard facts

Name: Antonio Gibson

Position: Running back

Opening day age: 26 (6/23/1998)

Size: 6-foot-2, 220 pounds

Contract status: 3 years, $11.25 base value ($17.25 max), $5.3 million guaranteed

Experience

A wide receiver at Memphis, Gibson was drafted by Washington in the third-round of the 2020 NFL Draft as a running back prospect. He bursted onto the scene in his first year as he ran for nearly 800 yards and 11 touchdowns — which included a three touchdown game on Thanksgiving Day in which he became the first running back since Barry Sanders in 1997 to rush for over 100 yards and three touchdowns on that day.

Entering his sophomore season as the starter, Gibson ran for a career-high 1,037 yards to become the third Washington player in franchise history to record 1,000 rushing yards within his first two seasons. Gibson also added seven more scores on the ground and three through the air.

Despite his early success, Washington awarded the starting running back position to rookie Brian Robinson Jr. entering 2022. That led to Gibson recording just 149 total carries where he finished the season with 546 rushing yards and three touchdowns — although he recorded over 40-plus receptions yet again.

2023 review

Stats: 16 games (2 starts) | 473 offensive snaps (46%), 59 special teams snaps (13%) | 65 attempts, 265 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown, 48 receptions, 389 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns

Season recap: With Brian Robinson Jr. still maintaining the lead back role and the Commanders offense ranking last in the league in attempts per game, Gibson saw a career-low 65 rushes last season. Despite the low volume, Gibson recorded 4.1 yards per carry as he totaled 265 yards on the ground.

Where the back continued to make his biggest impact was through the air, as Gibson posted a career-high 48 receptions and 389 receiving yards. That marked the third straight season Gibson tallied over 40 receptions as he remained an effective target on screens and as a vertical receiver.

Patriots preview

What will be his role? Gibson will slot in behind Rhamondre Stevenson on New England’s depth chart, but should have a significant role within the offense. His biggest usage should come as a pass catcher, something the Patriots have lacked since James White’s retirement. However, Gibson can contribute more than just through the air. With 4.39-speed, the back provides a more explosive compliment on the ground to Stevenson and should be a strong fit in Alex Van Pelt’s zone rushing scheme.

What is his growth potential? Gibson showed his worth as a full-time starter in his first two NFL seasons in which he tallied nearly 2,000 rushing yards and 18 scores on the ground. While he won't serve as the starter in Foxboro, the path is there for Gibson to continue to serve as a reliable pass catcher and perhaps produce more on the ground than the past two seasons.

Does he have positional versatility? As a former wide receiver, Gibson brings plenty of versatility to New England’s offense. Last season, Gibson logged 11 snaps in the slot and 22 snaps out wide as a wide receiver. Gibson also served as the Commanders primary kick returner where he averaged 24.3 yards per return.

What does it mean for New England’s salary cap? Gibson’s three-year contract carries a base value of $11.25 million with $5.3 million fully guaranteed and a $3 million signing bonus. The contract will cost New England around $2.7 million on the cap this season, which lowers their current projected cap space to roughly $80 million.

What does it mean for New England’s draft outlook? With a multi-year contract in place and a skillset that compliments Stevenson nicely, New England should be able to lower the running back position on their draft board board. The depth chart is rounded out by Kevin Harris and JaMycal Hasty, so perhaps a late addition to the room on day three or in undrafted free agency is still in play.

How safe is his roster spot? Signing a three-year contract with over $5 million in guarantees, Gibson should be part of the roster next season — unlike last year’s free agency addition James Robinson. A release would cause New England to eat the total $5.3 million of guarantees in dead money.

One-sentence verdict: Gibson was not the biggest running back name to agree to a new deal on Monday, but he provides a perfect complimentary skillset to Rhamondre Stevenson.