What releasing DeVante Parker means for the Patriots

DeVante Parker’s tenure with the New England Patriots is coming to an end. The veteran wide receiver has reportedly been informed of his release, and will officially enter the open market at the beginning of the new league year on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old did have some positive moments in his two seasons with the Patriots, but they were ultimately too few and far between to warrant keeping him around: he finishes his tenure with the club with 64 catches for 933 yards and three touchdowns in 26 games. With New England committed to a full-on rebuild on offense, Parker is one of the victims.

With that said, let’s find out how the move will impact the Patriots and their offense going forward.

A disappointing tenure comes to an end

The Patriots sent a 2023 third-round draft pick to the Miami Dolphins to acquire Parker and a 2022 fifth-round pick two years ago, betting on the former first-round draft pick to reach the highs he has shown sporadically through his career up to that point. At times, that is what happened — Parker had some promising plays as a big-bodied perimeter target capable of winning contested catches and hauling in back-shoulder throws.

As noted above, however, those plays did not happen on a regular enough basis. And yet, the Patriots still decided to give him a two-year, $10.8 million extension last summer — a curious move at the time that looks even more like a head-scratcher one year later.

Parker never lived up to that investment, or the team bringing him aboard in the first place. Now, he is a goner.

No trade partners emerged

The Patriots would have preferred to move on from Parker via trade rather than having to cut him outright. However, it is no surprise that serious momentum toward such a move never developed: given the structure of his contract — his new team would have been on the hook for a $3.19 million salary guarantee — and his inconsistent play the last two years, teams were not willing to give up any assets for him.

New England will lose cap space through the move

Speaking of Parker’s contract, terminating it means that the Patriots are willing to absorb negative cap space as part of the move.

With his entire $3.13 million signing bonus proration and the aforementioned salary guarantees now hitting the 2024 books, plus another player taking his spot on the Top-51 contracts list, New England will feel a $7.24 million impact by the move, including $6.32 million as dead cap. Considering that Parker originally had a $6.47 million cap number, this results in a net loss of $771,668, according to salary cap expert Miguel Benzan.

The Patriots have a void at the X-receiver spot

Even though Parker was a hit-or-miss target throughout his time in New England, he was the team’s top wide receiver option on the perimeter ever since his arrival in 2022. In total, he lined up wide on 979 of his 1,123 offensive snaps over the last two years — a rate of 87.2 percent — while serving primarily as the X.

Who will fill that role remains to be seen. At the moment, New England’s best options under contract are Tyquan Thornton and, to a lesser degree, T.J. Luther. Of course, neither has had consistent production in the league, at X or anywhere else in the lineup.

Their wideout group is down to seven players

Including the aforementioned Tyquan Thornton and T.J. Luther, the Patriots now have seven wide receivers under contract for the upcoming season.

Only two of those can be considered true locks to be on the team come September: DeMario Douglas and Kendrick Bourne. The rest — JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kayshon Boutte, Kawaan Baker, Thornton, and Luther — will compete for a limited number of roster spots over the summer, if they even make it that far.

The Patriots do have opportunities to add to that group, though, and will likely do so as early as this week. They still have plenty of financial potency with around $80 million in cap space at their disposal, either to re-sign their own free agents at the position (UFA Jalen Reagor, ERFA Tre Nixon) or to bring outside talent aboard.