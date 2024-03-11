Mack Wilson will be heading from the New England Patriots to the NFC West.

The veteran linebacker has agreed to terms with general manager Monti Ossenfort’s Arizona Cardinals on a three-year, $12.75 million contract, as first reported Monday by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

The pact carries a maximum value of $15 million.

Wilson, 26, appeared in 34 games while in Foxborough after being acquired from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for fellow linebacker Chase Winovich. The University of Alabama product had been retained on a one-year deal last offseason that carried a base salary of $1.08 million and a cap hit of $1.6 million. From there, he went on to log 37 tackles as well as career highs with a pair of forced fumbles and 3.5 sacks in 2023.

Each quarterback takedown arrived from December into January for Wilson. While making one start in a 4-13 campaign, the role spanned from off the ball to off the edges. The 6-foot-1, 246-pounder handled 305 snaps on defense and 314 snaps on special teams along the way to free agency.

MassLive’s Mark Daniels reported over the weekend that Wilson, the No. 155 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, planned to test the market after receiving a three-year offer from the Patriots.

The legal tampering window opened Monday at 12 p.m. ET. The start of the league year will follow Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.