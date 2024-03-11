What re-signing Michael Onwenu means for the Patriots

The New England Patriots did not watch the first day of the NFL’s negotiating window pass by without making a splash, as they resigned offensive lineman Michael Onwenu to a three-year, $57 million deal Monday night.

But, what does retaining their top internal free agent mean for the Patriots from a big-picture perspective? Let’s find out.

Guard or tackle?

Onwenu has proven to be a versatile option for New England’s offensive line throughout his career. While he entered the league as a guard, Onwenu has started the same amount of games at tackle (24) during his four-year career.

Now that he’s back in the fold for three more years, Jerod Mayo, Alex Van Pelt, and offensive line coach Scott Peters must determine where he fits best. From this point of view, Onwenu still serves best as a guard — especially in Van Pelt’s zone running scheme.

Positional outlook

New England’s coaching staff most first answer the question above. Depending how they answer may play a key role in their team building approach moving forward.

If they view Onwenu as a guard, the team is set to return Cole Strange and Sidy Sow along the interior as well. With Onwenu presumably locked into the right side, it creates a competition between Strange and Sow, who had an impressive rookie season, at the left guard spot. The depth in competition is valued there especially as Strange’s offseason timeline is TBD after suffering a season-ending knee injury.

While keeping Onwenu inside would certainly bolster the interior, the Patriots would likely need to add another tackle before the draft. The market was slow moving on Monday, which leaves Jonah Williams and Tyron Smith available in free agency.

On the contrary, keeping Onwenu outside at tackle could lead to New England searching for additional depth along the interior. Sow would be considered the leading candidate for the right guard spot, which leaves Atonio Mafi as the primary interior backup if Strange is not healthy.

Draft, develop, extend

Speaking at the NFL Combine, Eliot Wolf noted that his team building philosophy is similar to the way they operated in Green Bay — which put a focus on drafting, developing, and then extending your key players. It’s something New England has not done recently which has helped lead to where the roster is now.

Now, Wolf sticks to his philosophy as he extends the team's sixth-round selection from 2020 — who he proclaimed as a “cornerstone” player for the Patriots at the NFL Combine.

Cap implications

Several guards inked big money deals across the NFL on Monday, which makes Onwenu’s three-year, $57 million ($38 million guaranteed) seem very reasonable from a Patriots perspective.

While the full contract details have not been released and will tell the entire story, this move will cost New England their largest chunk of change yet. However, with roughly $80 million in cap space before the deal, the Patriots should still have plenty of resources left to now focus on upgrading their roster.