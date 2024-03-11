The New England Patriots have a new quarterback, and it’s a familiar one. Jacoby Brissett, a third-round selection by the team in the 2016 NFL Draft, is returning to his old stomping grounds.

As first reported by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Brissett will join the Patriots as an unrestricted free agent. The 31-year-old will sign a one-year contract worth $8 million once the market officially opens later this week, with incentives possibly pushing it to $12 million.

Brissett first entered the league as the 91st selection in 2016, spending his rookie season in New England as a third-stringer behind Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo. Despite that role, he still appeared in three games with two starts, going 34-of-55 for 400 yards with an additional 83 yards and a touchdown on 16 runs.

Even though he showed promise in Year 1, the Patriots decided to trade Brissett to the Indianapolis Colts the following summer. Since then, he spent time in Indianapolis, Miami, Cleveland and Washington, starting 48 games.

His stint with the Browns in 2022 set the stage for his return to New England two years later: Brissett played under now-Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt that year. He started 11 games that season, completing 236 of 369 throws for 2,608 yards with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions.

The Patriots are signing Brissett as a potential bridge starter or veteran backup behind a draft pick at the quarterback position. The team traded away former starter Mac Jones on Sunday, and is expected to take a hard look at the QBs available at the No. 3 overall selection in the draft.