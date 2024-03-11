What signing Jacoby Brissett means for the Patriots

The New England Patriots continued their busy Monday night be signing quarterback Jacoby Brissett to a one-year contract. Brissett, who the team selected in the third-round of the of the 2016 NFL Draft, now rejoins the organization after seven years elsewhere.

Here’s what it means for New England from a big picture point of view.

QB room remodel

Trading Mac Jones was the first expected step in remodeling the Patriots quarterback room. Adding a veteran, like Brissett, was the next expected addition as someone who could potentially serve as a bridge option.

Now, all eyes turn to the NFL Draft where the Patriots are firmly in position to choose a quarterback with the No. 3 overall pick — likely between UNC’s Drake Maye or LSU’s Jayden Daniels — to complete the overhaul.

Zappe’s future

The one wild card in the quarterback room is Bailey Zappe. After Jones was benched last season, Zappe started the last six games for New England and completed just under 60 percent of his passes while throwing six touchdowns and nine interceptions en route to just two wins.

With Brissett now in the fold and a rookie expected to join him come April, the 24-year old could be on the outside looking in at some point this offseason.

Veteran presence

New England’s quarterback room desperately missed a veteran presence in their quarterback room last season. There may not be a better player to fit such role as Jacoby Brissett, who has been praised for his character and leadership in almost every stop of his career.

Brissett, who also has experience in Alex Van Pelt’s offensive system, will play a large role in helping mentor the Patriots next young quarterback.